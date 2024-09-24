5-Star Guard, Indiana Product in 2025 Class Excludes Purdue From Top-3 Schools
Braylon Mullins, a five-star prospect in the 2025 recruiting class out of Greenfield-Central (Greenfield, Ind.), has narrowed his list down to three schools. The senior shooting guard excluded Purdue from that list.
On Tuesday, Mullins told On3 that he has narrowed his list of options down to Indiana, North Carolina and UConn. The 6-foot-5 guard had included Purdue in his list of top-10 schools in the summer after a visit to West Lafayette in June.
Mullins is expected to make a final decision in October.
Per 247Sports, Mullins is considered one of the top college basketball prospects in the 2025 recruiting class. He ranks as the No. 16 overall player and is considered the second-best prospect from Indiana.
Mullins had an outstanding junior season at Greenfield-Central High School. The 6-foot-5 star guard averaged 25 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 3.2 steals per game.
Mullins also shot 56% from the floor and 43% from 3-point range during the 2023-24 season.
Greenfield-Central made it through the regular season with a perfect 22-0 record. The Cougars reached the finals of Sectional 9 (Class 4A) before suffering their only loss of the year, a 60-48 defeat at the hands of New Palestine.
Through three years at the high school level, Mullins has scored 1,271 points, collected 351 rebounds, recorded 178 steals and dished out 171 assists. He was also a member of the Indiana Junior All-Stars this year.
Mullins dropped his final three schools a day after another five-star Indiana prospect, Jalen Haralson, revealed his top-three. Haralson, who attends La Lumiere in Laporte, Ind., is considering Indiana, Michigan State and Notre Dame. He was also a Purdue target.
