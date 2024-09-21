5-Star Prospect, In-State Recruit Cancels Purdue Basketball Visit
It sounds like Purdue is out of the running to land five-star prospect and in-state talent Jalan Haralson. After initially bumping up his official visit to West Lafayette to this weekend, he has now canceled his trip.
Kyle Neddenriep of The Indianapolis Star reported the news on Friday that Haralson will no longer be taking a visit to Purdue. He also canceled visits to Kansas and Missouri.
Haralson has made visits to Indiana, Michigan State and Notre Dame this fall. He had previously made a visit to Auburn, as well.
Earlier in the week, Haralson told 247Sports he was closing in on a decision. He had expected to have a better feeling after his visit to Purdue. Now, it seems that the five-star recruit has narrowed his options down.
"I feel like whenever I have that gut feeling that I'll know," Haralson said, per 247Sports. "I'm getting close to that decision and I think that I will make it really soon. I don't know the exact date yet but I think it will be really soon after I get back from the Purdue visit."
There's no official word yet, but it certainly seems like Indiana, Michigan State and Notre Dame are the favorites to land the La Lumiere prospect.
Haralson is ranked as the No. 14 overall prospect in the 2025 recruiting class and is considered the best player out of Indiana. The 6-foot-6 wing began his career at Fishers High School (Ind.) before transferring to La Lumiere in LaPorte.
As a freshman, Haralson averaged 16.0 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest. He made a big jump in his sophomore campaign, averaging 23.1 points, 7.7 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.1 steals per game.
