Purdue Basketball Out of Mix to Land 5-Star In-State Prospect Jalen Haralson
Jalen Haralson won't be playing college basketball at Purdue. On Monday, the five-star prospect and in-state recruit revealed that Indiana, Michigan State and Notre Dame are the three schools he's still considering.
Haralson sent out a social media post on Monday and named the three schools still in the mix for his commitment. The La Lumiere (LaPorte, Ind.) will make his announcement on Wednesday.
Purdue's exit from consideration doesn't come as a huge surprise. Haralson was scheduled to take an official visit to West Lafayette last weekend but canceled at the last minute. At that point, it seemed unlikely that Matt Painter and his staff would land the five-star product.
Haralson is ranked as the No. 14 overall prospect in the 2025 recruiting class and is considered the best player out of Indiana. The 6-foot-6 wing began his career at Fishers High School (Ind.) before transferring to La Lumiere in LaPorte.
As a freshman, Haralson averaged 16.0 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest. He made a big jump in his sophomore campaign, averaging 23.1 points, 7.7 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.1 steals per game.
Purdue currently has no commitments in the 2025 class. Painter and his staff did bring in a heralded five-man class in 2024.
Related stories on Purdue basketball
PURDUE IN RUNNING FOR 3-STAR GUARD: Antione West Jr., a three-star prospect in the 2025 class from Toledo, has dwindled his options down to two Big Ten schools: Purdue and Nebraska. CLICK HERE
PURDUE PREMIERING SEASON RECAP VIDEO: Purdue is opening Mackey Arena the night before the Homecoming game vs. Nebraska to premier its 2023-24 season recap video of the Boilers' Final Four run. CLICK HERE