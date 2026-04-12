4-Star Guard Chase Richardson Sets Official Visit Date to Purdue

Chase Richardson, one of the top point guards in the 2027 recruiting class, has set an official visit date to Purdue. The Texas prospect is headed to West Lafayette later this month, Purdue Boilermakers on SI has confirmed.

Richardson, a 6-foot-2 point guard from Friendswood, Texas, has a visit scheduled to Purdue for Friday, April 17. It is the final trip in a string of three campuses the guard will visit in a seven-day window this month.

Richardson took a visit to Texas A&M on April 10 and visited Nebraska on April 12, per 247Sports.

The talented guard is an elite ball-handler and can score from every level on the court. He has excellent athleticism and isn't afraid of taking defenders off the dribble and attacking the basket. Richardson has the ability to finish through contact and the athlelticism to dunk the ball, even when defended.

Additionally, Richardson has an excellent mid-range game and can get to his pull-up jump shot anytime. Because of his ability to score, he could play either guard position, but he is most effective with the basketball in his hands.

247Sports' Composite rankings have Richardson listed as the No. 72 overall prospect in the 2027 class. He's also ranked as a top-five player from Texas and a top-20 point guard for the cycle.

Purdue has offered multiple guards in the 2027 class

Purdue Boilermakers head coach Matt Painter smiles. | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

Matt Painter has assembled a roster full of quality guards in West Lafayette. The Boilermakers will return Omer Mayer, C.J. Cox, Gicarri Harris and Antione West Jr., while also welcoming in Luke Ertel. Jack Benter, Jacob Webber, and possibly Caden Pierce could also play the three spot, which has been a third guard in Purdue's offense.

But Painter and his staff aren't slowing down on the recruitment of guards in future classes. Purdue has offered six players who are listed as point guards in the 2027 class. Along with Richardson, the other offers include:

Reese Alston (4-star)

Jason Gardner Jr. (4-star)

Kevin Savage (4-star)

Jaxson Davis (4-star)

Purdue also offered Chase Branham, but he committed to Indiana.

On film, Richardson appears to be a player who would fit in well at Purdue. He's an electric scorer with outstanding ball-handling skills. The guard also possesses good vision, is an excellent passer, and makes decisions quickly.

Currently, Purdue does not have any players committed to its 2027 recruiting class.

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