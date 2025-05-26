Purdue Basketball Offers 2027 Center, Top-20 Prospect
One of the top centers in the 2027 recruiting class has received an offer from Purdue. Darius Wabbington, a 6-foot-11 big man out of Phoenix, recently announced that he received an offer from the Boilermakers.
Wabbington has received high grades from 247Sports, ranking as the No. 17 overall prospect in the 2027 cycle. He's considered a five-star talent and the No. 3 center in his class. He also received offers from Arizona State, Cal, LSU, Maryland, Villanova, Washington, and UCLA.
Purdue has now extended offers to five players in the 2025 recruiting class. Along with Wabbington, the Boilers have also offered center Isaiah Hill, and guards Kevin Savage, Jason Gardner Jr., and Jaxson Davis.
During his sophomore season at Sunnyslope High School, Wabbington averaged 13.4 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and 1.3 blocks per game. Over the last three years, he has attended multiple USA Basketball Men's Junior National Team camps.
Wabbington possesses traditional big man skills, backing defenders into the paint and finishing with a soft touch around the basket. He's also a lob threat and capable of stretching out defenses by knocking down the long ball.
Defensively, Wabbington has some shot-blocking ability and can provide some rim protection. He's a similar build to current Purdue forward Raleigh Burgess, another 6-foot-11 player capable of playing around the rim or stepping out from three-point range.
Currently, there are no players committed to Purdue in the 2027 class, but coach Matt Painter and his staff are working hard on the recruiting trail this summer.
Darius Wabbington highlights
