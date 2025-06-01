Purdue Basketball Congratulates Indiana Pacers on Reaching 2025 NBA Finals
The country's best basketball state is competing for a championship again. This time, it's the Indiana Pacers that have a chance to bring some hardware back to the state, reaching the 2025 NBA Finals with a 125-108 win over the New York Knicks in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals. Once the final buzzer sounded, the Purdue men's basketball team had a message for the NBA squad just down the road.
Shortly after Game 6 ended at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, the Purdue social media team fired off a message congratulating the Pacers on the accomplishment.
"Built different!" Purdue's post read on X. "Congrats Pacers! Not done yet!"
It's not that long ago that Purdue found itself in a similar situation. The Boilermakers reached the Final Four in 2024, the program's first appearance since 1980. After a win over North Carolina State in the semifinal round, Purdue advanced to play UConn in the National Championship Game.
Unfortunately for the Boilers, the Huskies proved to be too much and won the game 75-60. It was still an incredible year for Purdue, one that raised the standards in West Lafayette.
The Pacers have waited more than two decades to return to the NBA Finals, with the last appearance coming in 2000. Indiana lost that Series to the Los Angeles Lakers 4-2, coming up just short of bringing the Larry O'Brien Trophy back to Indianapolis.
After an impressive run through the Eastern Conference, the Pacers will now take on the Oklahoma City Thunder in the NBA Finals. Game 1 is scheduled for Thursday, June 5, with tipoff set for 8:30 p.m. ET from Oklahoma City. The game will air on ABC.
