Where Purdue's Omer Mayer Ranks Among Incoming Big Ten Basketball International Players
The addition of Omer Mayer during the offseason is a major reason why Purdue is projected as one of the favorites to win the national championship this coming season. The 6-foot-4 guard out of Israel is considered one of the top prospects overall in the 2025 recruiting class.
Where does Mayer rank among the international basketball players entering the Big Ten for the 2025-26 campaign. Hoops HQ has tabbed the Boilermaker guard as the No. 1 player on that list.
Hoops HQ ranked the top 10 international players who have committed to play for Big Ten programs for the 2025-26 season. Mayer was listed at No. 1 on the list, followed by Hannes Steinbach, a 6-foot-9 forward out of Germany who will suit up for Washington.
Mayer was tremendous during the summer months, participating in FIBA U19 World Cup and FIBA U20 EuroBasket for Israel.
In the FIBA U19 World Cup, Mayer averaged 20.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.3 assists, and 2.0 steals per game, playing in four of Israel's six games. He missed two games due to a finger injury. In FIBA U20 EuroBasket, he played in all seven contests, averaging 16.7 points and 5.1 assists per game.
Mayer was listed as a four-star guard and a top-50 prospect in the 2025 class, per On3.
