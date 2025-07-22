Who Purdue Basketball Has Offered in the 2026 Recruiting Class
There are going to be plenty of roster spots to fill for Purdue's basketball team following the 2025-26 season. Heading into the upcoming season, the Boilermakers have six seniors on the roster, headlined by the trio of Braden Smith, Fletcher Loyer, and Trey Kaufman-Renn.
Additionally, forward Sam King is entering his senior season and transfer additions Oscar Cluff and Liam Murphy both only have one year of eligibilty remaining. The Boilermakers will have to add quite a bit to the roster next year, whether it comes via high school recruiting or the transfer portal.
Right now, Purdue has just one player committed in the 2026 class, 6-foot-1 combo guard Luke Ertel. The Indiana native ranks as the No. 53 player in the cycle, per 247Sports.
The Boilermakers still have plenty of offers on the table, too. Most of those prospects in the 2026 class remain with a Purdue offer uncommitted at this time, though four-star forward Sheek Peterson did verbally pledge to Marquette.
So, who is still on the board for Purdue in the 2026 class? Here's a rundown of the offers, as well as highlights for each player. The list of offered prospects and rankings is aided by 247Sports.
2026 Purdue basketball offers
Anthony Thompson
- Position: Small forward
- Height: 6-foot-7
- 247Sports ranking: No. 9
- Star ranking: 5-star
Cameron Williams
- Position: Power forward
- Height: 6-foot-11
- 247Sports ranking: No. 10
- Star ranking: 5-star
Taylen Kinney
- Position: Point guard
- Height: 6-foot-1
- 247Sports ranking: No. 11
- Star ranking: 5-star
Arafan Diane
- Position: Center
- Height: 7-foot-1
- 247Sports ranking: No. 15
- Star ranking: 4-star
Deron Rippey Jr.
- Position: Point guard
- Height: 6-foot-2
- 247Sports ranking: No. 17
- Star ranking: 4-star
Ethan Taylor
- Position: Center
- Height: 7-foot-0
- 247Sports ranking: No. 22
- Star ranking: 4-star
Junior County
- Position: Shooting guard
- Height: 6-foot-4
- 247Sports ranking: No. 27
- Star ranking: 4-star
Bo Ogden
- Position: Small forward
- Height: 6-foot-5
- 247Sports ranking: No. 49
- Star ranking: 4-star
Colben Landrew
- Position: Small forward
- Height: 6-foot-5
- 247Sports ranking: No. 63
- Star ranking: 4-star
Quinn Costello
- Position: Power forward
- Height: 6-foot-10
- 247Sports ranking: No. 72
- Star ranking: 4-star
Jermal Jones
- Position: Combo guard
- Height: 6-foot-3
- 247Sports ranking: No. 82
- Star ranking: 4-star
Felipe Quinones
- Position: Shooting guard
- Height: 6-foot-4
- 247Sports ranking: No. 89
- Star ranking: 4-star
Brandon Bass Jr.
- Position: Shooting guard
- Height: 6-foot-4
- 247Sports ranking: No. 96
- Star ranking: 4-star
Steven Reynolds
- Position: Shooting guard
- Height: 6-foot-5
- 247Sports ranking: No. 125
- Star ranking: 4-star
Jacob Webber
- Position: Small forward
- Height: 6-foot-6
- 247Sports ranking: No. 136
- Star ranking: 4-star
Gabriel Sularski
- Position: Shooting guard
- Height: 6-foot-5
- 247Sports ranking: No. 173
- Star ranking: 3-star
Javonte Floyd
- Position: Center
- Height: 6-foot-9
- 247Sports ranking: No. 193
- Star ranking: 3-star
Luigi Suigo
- Position: Center
- Height: 7-foot-3
- 247Sports ranking: Not available
- Star ranking: Not available
