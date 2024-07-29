Purdue Basketball Offers 2026 4-Star Guard Junior County
One of the top guards in the 2026 recruiting class has received an offer from Purdue. Junior County, a four-star prospect out of Utah, has caught the eyes of the Boilermakers coaching staff.
County, a 6-foot-4 shooting guard at Utah Prep Academy, received an offer from Purdue over the weekend. He was the second player out of Utah to receive an offer, along with center Jamyn Sondrup.
County has now received eight offers on the recruiting trail: BYU, Cal, Houston, Purdue, Stanford, UC Santa Barbara, Utah and Utah State.
Per 247Sports, County ranks as the No, 72 overall prospect in the 2026 recruiting class. He's also considered a top-20 shooting guard and the No. 4 player from Utah.
Purdue has been active with the 2026 recruiting class in recent days. Matt Painter and his staff have offered five players since late last week. In addition to County and Sondrup, the Boilers have also extended offers to three-star forward Colben Landrew, in-state guard Luke Ertel and Tennessee forward Trey Thompson.
With the latest offers, Purdue has now offered 11 players in the 2026 recruiting class. Painter and his staff have wasted no time in talking with the prospects they believe can help the Boilermakers in future seasons.
