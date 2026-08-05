Purdue Basketball Offers Top 100 Forward Damian Mojica

Damian Mojica, one of the top forwards in the 2028 recruiting class, has received an offer from Purdue. Zach Smart of Rivals.com reported that the 6-foot-8 forward earned an offer from the Boilermakers.

Mojica is listed as a four-star prospect in the 2028 class by 247Sports' Composite Rankings. He is currently ranked as the No. 94 overall player in the class. The rising high school junior has also received offers from Syracuse, Virginia Tech, West Virginia, Wake Forest and others.

Purdue has now offered seven players in the 2027 recruiting class with the addition of Mojica. The Boilermakers have also shown interest in four-star guards Tai Bell, Noah Washington and Xavier Skipworth, four-star forward Cole Kelly and five-star centers Erick Dampier Jr. and Dylan Betts.

Mojica had a strong summer with the PSA Cardinals on the Nike EYBL circuit. He averaged 15.1 points, 7.1 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game, per Stockrisers.com. He also shot 37% from behind the three-point line.

The four-star forward currently attends The Masters School in Dobbs Ferry, N.Y. He has been a riser on recruiting boards in recent months, and clearly Purdue has interest in the talented 2028 prospect.

What would Mojica bring to Purdue?

It's too early to predict where Mojica would land, but after watching some of his highlights, he looks like a player who would fit in well with what Purdue traditionally likes to do in the post.

He may have a good three-point percentage for a "power forward," but his greatest strength is playing in the post. He has a physical game on the offensive end and has great touch around the rim. Mojica can finish through contact, but can also hit step-back jumpers.

Mojica also attacks the glass and wins several rebounding battles. That is something head coach Matt Painter values in big men.

There is still plenty of room for Mojica's game to grow, as well. He told Stockrisers.com that he wants to improve as a jump shooter, wanting to add that to his offensive arsenal. Growing in that area would certainly make him an even more interesting prospect in the 2028 recruiting class.

Mojica is also a big man who can defend multiple positions because of his versatility. That's another valued asset in West Lafayette.

Purdue already has one big man coming in 2028

Utah Prospects Jamyn Sondrup (14) looks to pass. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Purdue is in a comfortable spot with its big men in 2028, at least on paper. For the 2028-29 season, the Boilermakers would still have Daniel Jacobsen, Raleigh Burgess, Rivers Knight, Jack Benter and Sinan Huan on the roster — though that will depend on potential transfer portal exits or NBA Draft departures.

The Boilers are also bringing in four-star center Isaiah Hill in the 2027 class. Purdue also already has a commitment coming in as a member of the 2028 class, four-star power forward Jamyn Sondrup. The Utah native was technically a member of the 2026 cycle, but is taking a two-year mission and will arrive in West Lafayette in 2028.

Obviously, a lot can change in two years. Right now, though, Purdue is in a solid spot with its combination of current frontcourt players and incoming additions. Mojica would only add more punch to that group if he decides to play for the Boilers.

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