Purdue Commit Luke Ertel Puts Together Impressive Summer Season With Indiana Elite

IE 2026 @ErtelLuke put together a standout Spring/Summer. 🌟

Per @SynergySST (Min. 10 Games Played)



• 7th in PPG – 19.2 🏀

• 9th in 3PT% – 40.0% 🎯

• 2nd in Assists – 5.4🔌

• 3rd in Poss+Ast – 25.1 🧠

• 5th in AST/TO Ratio – 2.32 ⚖️



Efficient. Smart. Productive. 📈… pic.twitter.com/ya9Ln1MVZP