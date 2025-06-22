Purdue's 2026 Class Keeps Growing, Lands Commitment From Illinois Defensive Lineman
Purdue has bolstered its defensive line with a recent addition to the 2026 recruiting class. On Sunday, the Boilermakers received a verbal commitment from three-star defensive lineman Aiden Solecki. He's the third prospect in the cycle to commit to the program this weekend.
Solecki is a 6-foot-4, 260-pound defensive lineman out of Downers Grove, Ill. He held 17 offers, per 247Sports, committing to Purdue over Ball State, Buffalo, Fresno State, Michigan State, North Dakota State, Northern Illinois, San Diego State, Washington State, and others.
Solecki is listed as the No. 42 prospect out of Illinois. He joins offensive tackle Terrell Berryhill Jr. and wide receiver Brandon Kinsey in committing to Purdue this weekend.
Solecki played for a Downers Grove North team that concluded the 2024 campaign with a 10-2 record. He closed out his junior season with 50 tackles, 30 of which were solo stops. He was also responsible for eight sacks.
At 6-foot-4 and 260 pounds, Solecki already has a Big Ten frame and has shown a knack for finding the football. He's a great run stopper with the capability of putting pressure on the quarterback.
With Solecki's verbal commitment on Sunday, Purdue is now up to 15 pledges in the 2026 recruiting class. Prior to his announcement, the Boilermakers ranked 46th nationally and 14th in the Big Ten in 247Sports' recruiting rankings.
Related stories on Purdue football
PURDUE LANDS BRANDON KINSEY: Purdue landed a verbal commitment from Brandon Kinsey, a three-star wide receiver out of Miami. He held offers from several major college football programs. CLICK HERE
PURDUE ADDS EAST ST. LOUIS OL: Purdue has added to its 2026 recruiting class, landing skilled offensive lineman Terrell Berryhill Jr. out of East St. Louis. He committed on Saturday. CLICK HERE
PAVIA THROWS SHADE AT PURDUE: In an interview on "Bussin' with the Boys," Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia took shots at Purdue and Nebraska while blasting Big Ten football. CLICK HERE
LOVE LANDS JOB AT LAFAYETTE JEFF: Reggie Love III, who spent his last season at Purdue, has received a coaching opportunity at Lafayette Jeff (Ind.) High School for the 2025 season. CLICK HERE