Former Purdue Running Back Lands Coaching Job With Lafayette-Area High School
Now that his college football career has concluded, former Purdue running back Reggie Love III is getting involved on the coaching side of the sport. He recently landed a job at Lafayette Jeff (Ind.) High School as a member of the coaching staff.
Friday, Lafayette Jeff announced that it hired Love as the assistant running backs coach for the 2025 season. The Bronchos will begin the season on Friday, Aug. 22 against Indianapolis Chatard.
"Big time addition to our staff," Lafayette Jeff's social media post read. "We are glad to have Coach Love on board."
Love transferred to Purdue ahead of the 2024 season from Illinois. He spent four seasons with the Fighting Illini, where he rushed for 1,053 yards and six touchdowns during his career.
Following his fourth season in Champaign, Love decided to enter the transfer portal and committed to Purdue. In his lone year in West Lafayette, the running back accounted for 372 rushing yards, 21 receiving yards, and two touchdowns.
Love was not selected in the 2025 NFL Draft but did receive an invitation to the Indianapolis Colts' rookie minicamp during the spring.
