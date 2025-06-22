2026 Florida Wide Receiver Commits to Purdue Over Several Major Programs
A second wide receiver has verbally committed to Purdue's 2026 recruiting class. Over the weekend, the Boilermakers landed a pledge from wide receiver Brandon Kinsey, who recently took an official visit to West Lafayette. He's one of 14 prospects committed to play for coach Barry Odom and the Boilermakers
Kinsey, a Miami native, made his announcement in a social media post on Saturday. He is currently one of two players to commit to the program this weekend, along with three-star offensive lineman Terrell Berryhill Jr.
The 6-foot, 175-pound wide receiver does not currently have any rankings from 247Sports, but he did receive offers from several major college football programs. He committed to Purdue over offers from Auburn, Louisville, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, UCF, West Virginia and others.
During his junior season at the high school level, Kinsey hauled in 45 receptions for 922 yards and 11 touchdowns. He also totaled 194 punt return yards during the 2024 campaign.
Kinsey is a skilled wide receiver who can beat defenders down the field, providing a deep threat in the passing attack. He's also a talented route-runner and can be a threat in the intermediate passing game.
The coaching staff in West Lafayette continues to assemble the 2026 recruiting class, which is now up to 14 commitments. The Boilermakers rank 46th nationally and 14th in the Big Ten for the cycle.
