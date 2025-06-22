Purdue Football Lands 2026 Pledge From East St. Louis Offensive Lineman
Purdue has beefed up its 2026 recruiting class with a new addition to the offensive line. On Saturday, the Boilermakers received a verbal pledge from Terrell Berryhill Jr. out of East St. Louis.
Berryhill is listed as a 6-foot-6, 270-pound offensive tackle, per 247Sports. He's a three-star prospect who ranks as the No. 50 player out of Illinois. His commitment to Purdue came shortly after a trip to West Lafayette for an official visit.
The big-bodied offensive lineman made his announcement official with a post on social media.
Berryhill committed to Purdue over offers from Illinois State, Kent State, Miami (Ohio), Missouri State, New Mexico and South Dakota. He is the 14th player in the 2026 recruiting class to commit to Purdue.
Coach Barry Odom and his staff have now added four offensive linemen to the 2026 class with Berryhill's commitment. He joins Rico Schrieber, Brock Brownfield, and James Williams Jr. as offensive line prospects to commit to the Boilers.
Schreiber and Berryhill come from Illinois, while Brownfield and Williams are in-state recruits.
Purdue's 2026 recruiting class ranks 46th in the nation and 14th in the Big Ten.
Related stories on Purdue football
PAVIA THROWS SHADE AT PURDUE: In an interview on "Bussin' with the Boys," Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia took shots at Purdue and Nebraska while blasting Big Ten football. CLICK HERE
LOVE LANDS JOB AT LAFAYETTE JEFF: Reggie Love III, who spent his last season at Purdue, has received a coaching opportunity at Lafayette Jeff (Ind.) High School for the 2025 season. CLICK HERE
PURDUE FRESHMAN RB LEAVES TEAM: A report from GoldandBlack.com indicates that freshman running back Ziaire Stevens is no longer with the Purdue football program. He was a recruit in the 2025 class. CLICK HERE