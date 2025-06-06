Purdue QB Ryan Browne Makes Big Donation to High School Football Program Using NIL
Purdue quarterback Ryan Browne decided to put a big chunk of his NIL earnings to help his high school football program. This week, the Boilermaker gunslinger opened up his checkbook and made a $10,000 donation to the Venice High School (Fla.) football program.
Thursday, Venice High School football coach John Peacock shared an image of Browne holding a $10,000 check made out to Venice football. Browne was a standout at the school, leading Venice to a 14-1 record and Florida Class 8A state championship. He was also the Florida 8A Player of the Year and Mr. Football runner up.
"THANKL YOU, (Ryan Browne), means a lot," Peacock wrote on social media. "Any other alumni that want to sign a big check let me know, every little bit helps."
Browne is not the only Purdue football player who has used his NIL money to help a high school or community football program this spring. Senior running back Devin Mockobee also opened up his checkbook and made a $10,000 donation to Pioneer Youth Football and Cheer in Boonville, Ind.
These are the cool aspects of NIL in today's era of college athletics.
Browne returned to Purdue after spending spring practice at North Carolina. He provides the Boilermakers with depth and experience in the quarterback room, and will be expected to compete for the starting job in 2025.
Browne played in nine games for the Boilermakers during the 2024 season, making two starts. The redshirt freshman really turned heads in Purdue's overtime loss to Illinois, a game in which he threw for 297 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for an additional 118 yards.
The Boilers trailed the Fighting Illini 27-3 in the third quarter before Browne really got Purdue's offense moving. Purdue actually took a 43-40 lead with 46 seconds left, but Illinois converted a field goal to take the game to overtime.
Illinois scored a touchdown and converted the PAT to take a 50-43 lead in overtime. Purdue responded with a touchdown of its own but failed on a two-point conversion attempt, falling 50-49.
For his efforts, Browne was rewarded with a start in Purdue's following game against Oregon. He finished that game with just 93 passing yards and 48 rushing yards against the eventual Big Ten champion.
Browne concluded the 2024 campaign with 532 passing yards and four touchdowns while completing 56.6% of his passes. He also rushed for 155 yards on 50 carries.
