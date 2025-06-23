Purdue, Indiana Remain in Top 3 for Talented Defensive End From Georgia
Rivals Purdue and Indiana find themselves in a battle for a talented defensive end out of Georgia. On Monday, three-star defensive end Katrell Webb announced that he's narrowed his list of potential options down to three schools, with both the Boilermakers and Hoosiers still in the mix. Florida State is the third program still in consideration.
Webb made his announcement with a post on social media on Monday. He will make his announcement on July 4.
"Thank you God, big thanks and shout outs to my family members, coaches, and teammates," Webb wrote on X. "The process has been amazing. I've been through it all and I am a true testament of following God's greater plan!"
Per 247Sports, Webb is a 6-foot-3, 235-pound defensive end out of Suwanee, Ga. He ranks as the No. 520 overall prospect in the class and the No. 49 defensive end. The skilled pass rusher has received 40 offers on the recruiting trail.
During the 2024 season at Collins Hill High School, Webb enjoyed a monster junior campaign. He was responsible for 68 total tackles, including 29 for loss. The defensive end also racked up 13 sacks, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.
Webb also had a solid sophomore season, collecting 39 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and five sacks.
Purdue currently has 17 commitments in the 2026 recruiting class, ranking 43rd nationally and 14th in the Big Ten. Indiana has 19 verbal pledges, ranking 27th nationally and 10th in the conference.
