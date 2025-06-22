Talented Defensive Lineman With Several SEC Offers Commits to Purdue
The commitments continue to pour in this weekend for Purdue. On Sunday, the Boilermakers added another verbal pledge to the list, earning a commitment from three-star defensive lineman Josiah Hope. He is the fourth player from the weekend to commit to the Boilermakers.
Hope made his announcement with a post on social media. He was a heavily-recruited defensive lineman with plenty of upside as a college football player.
"After lots of prayer, thought, and conversation with my family, I have decided to commit to THE Purdue University," Hope wrote on X.
Hope was initially committed to Louisville, pledging to coach Jeff Brohm and the Cardinals earlier this month. However, he had a change of heart following a visit to West Lafayette.
Per 247Sports, Hope is listed as a 6-foot-3, 300-pound defensive lineman out of Radcliff, Ky. He's ranked as the No. 4 prospect out of Kentucky and is a top-600 player in the 2026 class.
Several SEC schools expressed interest in Hope, receiving offers from Arkansas, Auburn, Kentucky, LSU, and Vanderbilt.
Hope has made a significant impact at the high school level over the last two seasons at North Hardin. In 2024, he was responsible for 61 tackles, 19 tackles for loss, seven sacks, and two forced fumbles. Two years ago, the defensive lineman accounted for 37 tackles, seven for loss, and three sacks.
Purdue is now up to 16 commits in the 2026 recruiting class. The Boilers rank 39th nationally and 13th in the Big Ten, according to 247Sports.
