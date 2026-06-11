Purdue Lands Fourth In-State Prospect With Commitment From Westfield Lineman

In a short period of time, Purdue has made a lot of headway with its in-state recruiting. The Boilermakers added another Indiana product to their 2027 class on Thursday, landing a verbal commitment from three-star offensive lineman Nicholas Schurman.

Schurman is listed as a 6-foot-4, 280-pound interior offensive lineman in the 2027 class. The Westfield product announced his decision with a post on social media. He is the 13th player of his class to commit to Purdue.

Schurman held more than 20 offers on the recruiting front, per 247Sports. He picked Purdue over Stanford, but also held offers from Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota, Duke, Virginia and Wake Forest at the Power Four level.

The rising Westfield High School senior is listed as a three-star prospect in his recruiting class and is ranked as the No. 16 player from Indiana. He is also listed as a top-60 interior offensive lineman for his class.

Schurman's commitment to Purdue is a big one, as the Boilermakers needed to add some offensive linemen to the mix. He becomes just the second offensive lineman to commit, joining 6-foot-6, 290-pound offensive tackle Patrick O'Brien.

Purdue landing some impressive in-state players

Lawrence North Izayveon Moore (3) looks for some running room. | Gary Brockman-for IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Early in the recruiting cycle, Purdue was having some trouble landing commitments from in-state prospects. Since late May, though, Barry Odom and his staff have secured verbal pledges from four players within state lines.

Winning some of those in-state recruiting battles is important for the program, especially with so many heavy hitters competing for talent in Indiana.

It started on May 22 with a commitment from three-star Merrillville linebacker Ethan Reyna, the first in-state player to verbally commit to play in West Lafayette. Over the last 10 days, Purdue has added three more in-state players to the 2027 recruiting class.

The Boilers flipped three-star running back and Lawrence North product Izayveon Moore, a talented ball-carrier who has rushed for more than 1,000 yards in each of his first three seasons at the high school level. He was previously committed to Miami (Ohio).

Warren Central’s Kaleb Elkins poses for a photo. | Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

On Wednesday, Purdue got some even bigger news, receiving a commitment from four-star defensive back Kaleb Elkins. The 6-foot-2 safety at Warren Central is considered the No. 5 player from Indiana and is ranked as the No. 311 overall prospect of the cycle.

Schurman's commitment on Thursday adds to Purdue's recent influx of in-state talent. Will more in-state prospects follow suit?

June has been a busy month for Purdue on the recruiting front, and it's reaping the benefits. The Boilermakers have moved into the top 50 of the 2027 recruiting rankings and are slowly moving up in the Big Ten, currently sitting at No. 15.

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