Purdue Makes Top 5 for Skilled 4-Star Guard in 2026 Recruiting Class
Purdue is among three Big Ten schools still in the mix to land one of the top shooting guards in the 2026 recruiting class. Junior County, a four-star talent in the cycle, trimmed down his list of options down to five programs, which included Indiana, Maryland, and Purdue.
County, a 6-foot-5 guard out of Mount Pleasant, Utah, is also considering Arizona and UConn. He narrowed his list of options down to five schools last week.
He is listed as a four-star prospect, per 247Sports. He also ranks as the No. 41 overall player in the class and the No. 4 shooting guard, according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings.
Purdue extended an offer to County in July 2024, showing plenty of interest in the shooting guard early. At the time, he held offers from eight programs. In the past year, he's now picked up interest from more than 20 schools.
"County is strong and physical with long arms and loads of winning intangibles. While he’s a versatile scoring threat and capable of creating his own shot from all three levels, he understands how to play within the flow, move the ball, and keep the dominos falling when the opposing defense is scrambling (3.4 assists with 2.1 turnovers)." writes 247Sports recruiting analyst Adam Finklestein. "That requires both unselfishness and a high basketball IQ. Similarly, he throws ahead in transition, makes quick/simple reads with the ball, cuts well, and just knows how to play in an offensive structure."
Purdue still currently has just one player committed in the 2026 class, 6-foot-1 guard Luke Ertel.
