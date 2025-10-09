Purdue Target Colben Landrew Sets Commitment Date — What He Brings to the Boilers
Colben Landrew, a four-star wing and one of the top prospects in the 2026 recruiting class, has announced a date for his commitment. The Purdue target will make his decision on Oct. 15, per Sam Kayser of League Ready. The high school senior is considering six programs.
Along with Purdue, Landrew is also considering Louisville, UConn, Texas A&M, Ole Miss, and Mississippi State. According to 247Sports, he is the No. 21 overall prospect in the 2026 class.
Landrew took an official visit to Purdue in late June. The Boilermakers have shown interest in the 6-foot-6 wing for quite some time, and he believes the system coach Matt Painter runs would fit his skill set.
”Purdue has been recruiting me for a long time. I have a great relationship with their staff," Landrew told Stockrisers.com. "Their overall system seems like it could be a great fit for me.”
During the 2024-25 season at Wheeler High School (Marietta, Ga.), Landrew averaged 18.0 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game. Wheeler won the Class 6A state championship in Georgia.
Purdue currently has three commitments in the 2026 class, which ranks second in the Big Ten. The Boilermakers have pledges from four-star point guard Luke Ertel, four-star shooting guard Jacob Webber, and three-star forward Rivers Knight.
How Landrew fits at Purdue
Landrew is an excellent offensive player who could play multiple positions on the court. He could fit into a role as a shooting guard, but could easily play the three or the four spot in some situations, especially if Purdue wants to space the floor or play a small-ball style at certain times.
The 6-foot-6 wing can knock down shots from around the perimeter but he can also get to the rim and finish through contact. He's also excellent in transition, able to change direction quickly and create easy scoring opportunities.
Recently, four-star forwards Ralph Scott and Bo Ogden committed to Tennessee and Texas, respectively. The two were both strongly considering Purdue, but neither committed to the program.
That left the Boilermakers searching for another player who could play the three or a small-ball four spot in next year's recruiting class. Landrew would fill that role, and brings plenty of athleticism and tremendous shooting ability to West Lafayette.
Landrew is one of a handful of players that Purdue has offered in the 2026 recruiting class that has not committed yet. Soon, we'll know if he's headed to West Lafayette or wants to spend his college years elsewhere.
