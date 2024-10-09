Purdue Target, 4-Star Recruit Tre Singleton Commits to Northwestern
Tre Singleton, one of the top prospects in the 2025 recruiting class, has announced his commitment to Northwestern. The top-100 prospect and four-star recruit was also a Purdue target.
Singleton announced his decision through On3. A four-star recruit, Singleton becomes the highest-rated prospect to ever commit to Northwestern. Per 247Sports, he ranks as the No. 84 player in the class.
“I chose Northwestern because I believe they will help me grow into the person I want to be on and off the court,” Singleton told On3. "They’ve been there for me through majority of the recruitment process. And have always been honest with me.”
Singleton is a native of Jeffersonville, Ind. and is ranked as a top-five player from the state. He took a visit to Northwestern on Aug. 2. He then made a trip to West Lafayette to visit Purdue on Sept. 13. He had received an offer from Matt Painter and the Boilermaker staff back in July.
Last season at Jeffersonville High School, Singleton averaged 14.2 points, 7.1 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game. He helped lead the Red Devils to a 20-8 record and a trip the semistate round of the IHSAA basketball tournament. Jeffersonville fell 52-51 to Ben Davis, coming up just short of a state championship appearance.
Purdue recently landed its first commitment of the 2025 class, getting a verbal pledge from three-star guard Antione West Jr. He also talked to On3 about his decision to commit to the Boilers.
“I chose Purdue because to me it just felt most like home when I was there," West said. "Not only was it a school I always wanted to go to growing up, but they expressed the same interest I had towards them with me. My skill set and size is a good fit and I can really help them moving forward.”
West is ranked as the No. 162 prospect in the 2025 class and is a top-five player out of Ohio, according to 247Sports. Last season at Whitmer High School (Toledo), he averaged 20.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists per contest.
