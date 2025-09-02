Purdue Basketball Lands Second Commitment of 2026 Recruiting Class
Purdue has added a second commitment to its 2026 recruiting class. On Tuesday, the Boilermakers received a pledge from 6-foot-6 guard Jacob Webber, who took an official visit to West Lafayette over Labor Day weekend.
Joe Tipton of On3 reported the news on Tuesday morning. Webber is listed as a four-star prospect, per 247Sports. He joins four-star guard Luke Ertel in Purdue's 2026 recruiting class.
Webber's commitment to Purdue comes just a few weeks after receiving an offer from coach Matt Painter and the Boilermaker staff. He received the scholarship offer from the program in July.
Webber spent the last two seasons playing in Kearney, Neb., but is transferring to La Lumiere in LaPorte, Ind., for his final year at the prep level.
This past year, he averaged 21.7 points and 3.1 rebounds per contest. He also shot 46% from the field, 42% from three-point range, and 90% from the free throw line.
Per 247Sports, Webber ranks as the No. 90 overall prospect in the class and has received a four-star ranking. He had received offers from Tennessee, Cincinnati, Creighton, Nebraska, Washington, and others.
Jacob Webber's game
Over the last two seasons in Kearney, Webber has established himself as a quality three-point shooter. He's connected on 42% of all of his three-point attempts over the last two years, knocking down 171 shots from distance.
Webber is capable of putting the basketball on the deck and driving to the basket, but the strength of his game is behind the three-point arc. He can knock down shots in transition from long range, but is really good in spot-up situations or when coming off screens.
His game is similar to that of current Purdue guard Fletcher Loyer, who has become a stellar shooter for the Boilermakers over his first three seasons.
Jacob Webber highlights
