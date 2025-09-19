Fan Reactions to Purdue's 2025-26 Big Ten Basketball Schedule
Purdue now knows its path for a Big Ten championship. On Thursday, the conference released the league schedule for all 18 teams. After a quick glimpse at the docket, Boilermaker fans had plenty of reactions to share.
Coach Matt Painter and his squad are on a quest to win a third Big Ten regular season title in the last four seasons. With several quality teams in the league, it won't be an easy journey.
Purdue's first Big Ten game is set for Dec. 2, making a trip to Rutgers. The Boilermakers then host Minnesota on Dec. 10 before jumping back into non-conference play. Big Ten play then resumes on Jan. 3 with a game against Wisconsin.
Fans react to Purdue's Big Ten schedule
Purdue fans were excited to finally see Purdue's Big Ten schedule for the 2025-26 season. After the announcement was made on Thursday, several took to social media to provide their thoughts on the 20-game slate.
Here are some of the top reactions from Boilermaker Nation:
Purdue's complete 2025-26 schedule
- Friday, Oct. 24: at Kentucky (Exhibition)
- Wednesday, Oct. 29: vs. UIndy (Exhibition)
- Tuesday, Nov. 4: vs. Evansville
- Friday, Nov. 7: vs. Oakland
- Thursday, Nov. 13: at Alabama
- Sunday, Nov. 16: vs. Akron
- Thursday, Nov. 20: vs. Memphis (Baha Mar Challenge in the Bahamas)
- Friday, Nov. 21: vs. Texas Tech/Wake Forest (Baha Mar Challenge in the Bahamas)
- Friday, Nov. 28: vs. Eastern Illinois
- Tuesday, Dec. 2: at Rutgers
- Saturday, Dec. 6: vs. Iowa State
- Wednesday, Dec. 10: vs. Minnesota
- Saturday, Dec. 13: vs. Marquette
- Saturday, Dec. 20: vs. Auburn (Indy Classic)
- Monday, Dec. 29: vs. Kent State
- Saturday, Jan. 3: at Wisconsin
- Wednesday, Jan. 7: vs. Washington
- Saturday, Jan. 10: vs. Penn State
- Wednesday, Jan. 14: vs. Iowa
- Saturday, Jan. 17: at USC
- Tuesday, Jan. 20: at UCLA
- Saturday, Jan. 24: vs. Illinois
- Tuesday, Jan. 27: at Indiana
- Sunday, Feb. 1: at Maryland
- Saturday, Feb. 7: vs. Oregon
- Tuesday, Feb. 10: at Nebraska
- Saturday, Feb. 14: at Iowa
- Tuesday, Feb. 17: vs. Michigan
- Friday, Feb. 20: vs. Indiana
- Thursday, Feb. 26: vs. Michigan State
- Sunday, March 1: at Ohio State
- Wednesday, March 4: at Northwestern
- Saturday, March 7: vs. Wisconsin
