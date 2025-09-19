Andy Katz Names Top Big Ten Basketball Games in 2025-26 — How Many Involve Purdue?
Purdue might enter the 2025-26 college basketball season as the favorite to win the Big Ten, but the Boilermakers will have plenty of challengers trying to prevent a third conference title in four years. College basketball analyst Andy Katz believes eight key games will go a long way in determining this year's league champion. Half of them involve Purdue.
Shortly after the 2025-26 Big Ten schedules were released on Thursday, Katz released a short video ranking eight games that he believed would determine the conference champion this season. As you might expect, with Purdue named the favorite, the Boilermakers are included several times.
Purdue is not the team with the most games on the list, though. That title actually belongs to Michigan, which was mentioned five times by Katz during his video.
Katz's complete list is as follows (in order by date):
- Jan. 17, 2026 — Michigan at Oregon
- Jan. 20, 2026 — Purdue at UCLA
- Jan. 24, 2026 — Illinois at Purdue
- Jan. 27, 2026 — Purdue at Indiana
- Jan. 30, 2026 — Michigan at Michigan State
- Feb. 17, 2026 — Michigan at Purdue
- Feb. 27, 2026 — Michigan at Illinois
- March 8, 2026 — Michigan State at Michigan
Purdue shooting for third Big Ten title in four years
The senior leaders of Purdue's 2025-26 season are trying to finish their careers in West Lafayette by accomplishing something special. The trio of Braden Smith, Trey Kaufman-Renn, and Fletcher Loyer has already won two Big Ten regular-season championships, one Big Ten Tournament title, and played in three NCAA Tournaments.
That group also reached the National Championship Game in 2024, falling to UConn in the final game.
If the Boilermakers can win the conference title this year, it would be their third in four seasons, an impressive accomplishment for any class. They also have aspirations of reaching the Final Four, which would be their second in the past three years.
More than anything, though, Smith, Kaufman-Renn, and Loyer have all talked about bringing a national championship back to Purdue. It would be an incredible way to end their careers and put one final stamp on their legacies in West Lafayette.
The journey begins on Nov. 4, when Purdue hosts Evansville at Mackey Arena for the 2025-26 regular-season opener.
