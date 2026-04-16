Purdue Women's Basketball Hosting Two Big East Transfer Prospects

The work continues for coach Katie Gearlds and her staff this week, as the Purdue women's basketball team is hosting two recruits on Thursday night and Friday. Both spent the 2025-26 season playing in the Big East.

A source told Purdue Boilermakers On SI that Seton Hall guard Jordana Codio and Xavier guard/forward MacKenzie Givens are both visiting West Lafayette this week. This comes shortly after Gearlds and her staff hosted UC-Riverside's Hannah Wickstrom, Rutgers' Nene Ndiaye, and international guard Irene Oboavwoduo.

The Boilermakers are looking to replace eight players from last season's roster. Seven entered the transfer portal following the 2025-26 campaign and Madison Layden-Zay is out of eligibility.

Here's a quick look at both Codio and Givens and what they could bring to Purdue's program.

Jordana Codio, guard (Seton Hall)

Seton Hall Pirates guard Jordana Codio (23) and St. John's Red Storm forward Daniela Abies (16) fight for a rebound. | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Codio will be a redshirt senior in the 2026-27 season after spending three seasons at Texas and last year at Seton Hall. She appeared in 32 games for the Pirates, making 26 starts. The 6-foot-1 guard averaged 12.5 points and 4.3 rebounds per contest.

Codio put together impressive performances in back-to-back games near the end of the year. In the regular-season finale, she scored 27 points and collected nine rebounds in a game against Butler. Then, in the quarterfinal round of the Big East Tournament, she had 35 points while shooting 56.5% from the floor,

Before she played at Seton Hall, Codio spent three seasons at Texas. She did not play as a true freshman because of injury. She appeared in 29 games for the Longhorns in two years.

Codio does struggle with consistency, but she has good size for a player at the guard position. That has been something Gearlds has stressed about bringing to West Lafayette for the past two seasons.

MacKenzie Givens, guard/forward (Xavier)

Xavier Musketeers guard Mackenzie Givens (12) attempts a 3-point shot. | Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

Givens is a 6-foot rising junior who spent two years at Xavier before entering her name into the transfer portal. She made a big leap from her freshman to sophomore season.

For the 2025-26 season, Givens averaged 11.7 points and 4.4 rebounds. She finished the year scoring in double figures in each of Xavier's final five games and reached a double-digit point total 16 times during the 30-game season.

Givens is not a great three-point shooter, but she can do some damage in the post. She's also a ball-handler who has some size, much like Codio.

Givens will have two years of eligibility remaining at her next destination.

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