Steven Reynolds III, Top-Ranked Indiana Prospect in 2026, Announces Purdue Visit
Steven Reynolds III, a four-star prospect in the 2026 recruiting class and the top-ranked player from Indiana, has scheduled a visit to Purdue for this weekend. The Washington High School (South Bend, Ind.) product will be in West Lafayette on Sept. 27.
Reynolds announced that he'll be taking the visit to Purdue via social media. He'll also be visiting Michigan on Oct. 5 and Marquette on Oct. 7. This weekend is Homecoming for Purdue football, with the Boilermakers hosting Nebraska at Ross-Ade Stadium.
Nationally, Reynolds ranks as a top-75 prospect in the 2026 cycle. He's currently listed as the No. 1 player out of Indiana, according to 247Sports.
Reynolds has proven to be an impact player during his first two seasons at the high school level.
A 6-foot-5 guard out of South Bend, Reynolds had an impressive sophomore campaign in 2023-24 at Washington. He averaged 20.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 3.2 blocks and 1.2 steals per game. Reynolds shot 42% from the floor, 30% from 3-point range and nearly 80% from the free throw line.
During his freshman season at Washington, Reynolds averaged 13.3 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.1 rebounds per game. Already, he's racked up 790 points as he enters his junior campaign. He's on pace to add his name to the list of 1,000-point scorers in Indiana high school basketball history.
Reynolds has already received a flurry of offers and will likely see more as his high school career progresses. In addition to Purdue, Reynolds has received offers from DePaul, Eastern Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Notre Dame and Toledo.
Related stories on Purdue basketball
PURDUE MISSES ON BRAYLON MULLINS: Purdue will not land in-state target and five-star prospect Braylon Mullins, who narrowed his list down to three schools on Tuesday. CLICK HERE
WHAT MATT PAINTER SAID: Purdue basketball began practice on Monday, as the 2024-25 season creeps closer. Here's everything coach Matt Painter said while meeting with reporters. CLICK HERE
GENE KEADY RECOVERING FROM HEALTH SCARE: Legendary Purdue basketball coach Gene Keady suffered a health scare recently, according to his family. But the Boilermaker icon is expected to make a full recovery. CLICK HERE