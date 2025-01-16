Two 2025 Purdue WBB Signees Nominated for McDonald's All-America Game
A pair of Purdue women's basketball signees in the 2025 recruiting class have been nominated to play in the McDonald's All-America Game. Brownsburg's Avery Gordon and South Bend Washington's Kira Reynolds are both up for the prestigious honor.
Both players had to be nominated by a high school coach, athletic director, principal or member of the McDonald’s All-American Games Selection Committee.
Reynolds has made Indiana basketball history this season, becoming the first player in IHSAA history to record a quintuple-double. In a win over New Prairie earlier this month, Reynolds tallied 14 points, grabbed 18 rebounds, dished out 12 assists, recorded 11 steals and blocked 10 shots.
Reynolds also made IHSAA girls basketball history by becoming the first player ever to reach 1,000 points, 1,000 rebounds, 500 blocks and 300 assists in her career.
This season, Reynolds is averaging 15.6 points, 13.8 rebounds, 6.5 blocks, 6.2 assists and 3.7 steals per game. South Bend Washington owns an 18-1 record.
Gordon has also had a stellar 2024-25 game at Brownsburg. The senior and future Boilermaker is averaging 21.1 points, 10.2 rebounds and 3.3 blocks per contest. She is a member of a Bulldogs team that sits at 14-4 on the season.
Both Reynolds and Gordon will add height to Purdue's 2025-26 roster. Reynolds stands 6-foot-4 and Gordon is measured at 6-foot-6. It's part of a bigger Boilermaker lineup that coach Katie Gearlds is attempting to assemble in West Lafayette.
The top-24 girls selected to the McDonald's All-America teams will be announced later this month.
