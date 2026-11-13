What Matt Painter Likes About 2027 Purdue Signees Isaiah Hill, Kevin Savage

Purdue signed a two-man recruiting class on Wednesday, inking a pair of four-star prospects in the 2027 recruiting class. In-state center Isaiah Hill and Georgia point guard Kevin Savage are now both officially headed to West Lafayette next summer to continue their basketball careers.

247Sports ranked Hill as the No. 25 overall player in the class, and Savage was listed at No. 36. Both earned four-star ratings from the recruiting network. With those two signatures, Purdue signed the No. 11 recruiting class, generating plenty of buzz and optimism about the future.

Both Hill and Savage were also included on the Naismith Trophy Watch List, an award presented to the top high school basketball player in the country.

On Thursday, head coach Matt Painter talked briefly about each player, what he likes about them and what they will bring to Purdue.

Isaiah Hill, center

Pike Red Devils Isaiah Hill (30) rebounds the ball. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Hill is a front-runner for the Indiana Mr. Basketball award and is one of the top centers in the 2027 recruiting class. He has the potential to be the next great big man at Purdue, flashing major potential throughout his high school career.

The Pike High School superstar is already an outstanding player, especially defensively. But he's just scratching the surface of what he can become.

"Very talented. He's 7-foot, long, can block shots, flip-up lob guy, can make an open three-pointer," Painter said. "Now it's just the physical maturation is the big key. Learning our system, just like any freshman. Coming in, putting in the time, putting in the work, learning the game at this level. He's gotta gain quality weight and strength, and I think once he does and once he gets around us and puts in the kinda time, he's going to take off."

Hill was named the Marion County Player of the Year after averaging 12.3 points, 9.7 rebounds and 4.3 blocks per game as a junior.

Kevin Savage, guard

Kevin Savage attempts a layup. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Savage is an athletic point guard who can score in a variety of ways. He can beat defenders off the dribble and can finish at the rim. He also has a great pull-up jumper and has great vision.

The Marietta, Ga., native is only 5-foot-9, but his speed, quickness and ball-handling skills make him a tough matchup for defenders. He can help Purdue push in transition and can find guys in open court for easy baskets.

"A great player, a great leader, a winner," Painter said. "Very quick, and a good on-ball defender. Has it all in terms of being able to get to the basket, shoot a pull-up, he rises up and shoots deep threes, which you don't always see from smaller guards. He gives us another decision-maker, gives us that quickness that we need. Just a really good point guard."

Purdue's situation at point guard is crowded in the 2026-27 season. The Boilermakers have Omer Mayer, Antione West Jr. and Luke Ertel, who are all capable of playing that position. Even in a crowded room, Savage will have an opportunity to earn significant playing time early in his career.

Get top Boilermakers stories, expert analysis, and can't-miss moments straight to your inbox for free by signing up for the Purdue Boilermakers on SI newsletter!