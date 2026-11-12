Purdue Basketball Signs No. 11 Recruiting Class of 2027

For a second straight season, Matt Painter and his staff signed one of the top recruiting classes in the country. The Boilermakers officially signed point guard Kevin Savage and center Isaiah Hill, both four-star prospects in the 2027 class.

Savage is a four-star guard from Marietta, Ga., and is ranked as the No. 36 overall player in the class by 247Sports. Hill, an in-state 7-footer, is listed as the No. 25 prospect in the 2027 class. Both verbally committed to Purdue over the summer.

With those two players signing, Purdue has the No. 11-ranked recruiting class in the 2027 cycle. It follows a four-man 2026 class that ranked No. 21 nationally. That group included current Boilers Luke Ertel, Jacob Webber, Rivers Knight and Sinan Huan.

Here's a quick recap of who Purdue signed and what they bring to West Lafayette.

Kevin Savage, guard

Kevin Savage attempts a layup in a high school game. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Savage is a 5-foot-9 guard who has excellent vision. He has a great mix of passing and scoring skills. He is an explosive point guard who can get to the rim, but is also comfortable shooting a pull-up jumper, both from mid-range and from behind the three-point line.

Last year, Savage led Wheeler High School (Marietta) to a Class 6A state championship. In the 3SSB circuit, he averaged 28.0 points per game.

Savage may have the skills to distribute the basketball, but he's been a score-first point guard who has been excellent in transition. He can use his speed and ball-handling skill to create mismatches. The guard can break guys down off the dribble and create open shots for himself or locate open teammates on the floor.

Isaiah Hill, center

Pike Red Devils Isaiah Hill (30) celebrates on Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026, during the Marion County Tournament, | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Hill is one of the best players in the 2027 recruiting class and is in line to be the next great big man at Purdue. The Pike High School (Indianapolis) star is coming off a junior campaign in which he averaged 12.3 points, 9.7 rebounds and 4.3 blocks per contest. Although he has a strong offensive game, he is most polished on the defensive end right now.

The 7-footer was named the Marion County Player of the Year and is a candidate to win the Indiana Mr. Basketball award at the end of the 2026-27 season. He's an excellent rim protector and can erase shots with relative ease, something Purdue loves to have in the post.

Not only is Hill a tremendous post player, he can also knock down shots from the perimeter. He was a 67% shooter from the field and also connected on 38% of his three-point attempts.

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