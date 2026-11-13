Purdue's 2027 Signees Earn Spots on Naismith Trophy Watch List

Both of Purdue's 2027 signees, Kevin Savage and Isaiah Hill, have received major preseason recognition. The two future Boilermakers earned spots on the 2026-27 Naismith Trophy Watch List, which recognizes the nation's top high school boys basketball players.

The watch list features 50 of the best high school basketball players in the country, making the inclusion of both future Boilermakers notable. Hill and Savage made things official Wednesday, signing with Purdue after verbally committing over the summer. The two are among the highest-rated prospects to ever commit to Matt Painter.

According to 247Sports, Savage is a four-star prospect ranked No. 36 nationally and is Purdue's third-highest-rated recruit of the Painter era. Hill is even more highly regarded, earning five-star status as the No. 23 player nationally and the No. 1 player in Indiana.

Savage is one of the top point guard prospects in the 2027 class. A left-handed guard, similar to 2026 Indiana Mr. Basketball Luke Ertel, he continues Purdue's trend of bringing in smaller guards who can run an offense at a high level. At just 5-foot-11, Savage excels at creating space and is a capable shot creator and playmaker.

There might not be a more athletic player in the 2027 class than Isaiah Hill. The 7-footer will give Purdue an explosive presence above the rim on both ends of the floor, serving as an offensive threat and an elite rim protector. After signing with the Boilermakers, Hill puts himself in position to potentially become the second consecutive Indiana Mr. Basketball to play at Mackey Arena.

Purdue future

Wheeler Wildcats guard Kevin Savage III (2) shoots the ball as Bishop McNamara Mustangs forward Brandon Woodard (4) guards him during the fourth quarter of a City of Palms Classic first round game at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers, Fla., on Friday, Dec. 19, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Both prospects are in for important senior seasons, but it's hard not to look ahead to seeing them suit up in black and gold. The dynamic they could bring to Purdue's roster next season will be an intriguing storyline as the program looks toward the future.

Of course, roster retention will play a major role in determining where both fit. Savage would enter a point guard room featuring Ertel, West and potentially Mayer next season. Hill has the potential to be a one-and-done prospect, but Daniel Jacobsen's emergence gives Purdue another intriguing option in the frontcourt.

Regardless of how Purdue's 2026-27 season unfolds, the Boilermakers appear to be building toward another run among the nation's elite. Hill and Savage will be competing for state championships during their senior seasons, but it won't be long before they have an opportunity to compete for national titles in West Lafayette.

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