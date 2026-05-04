Where Purdue's 2026 Basketball Recruits Ranked Among Top 150 Prospects

Another recruiting outlet has major respect for three members of Purdue's 2026 recruiting class. The Boilermakers are bringing in three players who ranked in the top 70 spots of Rivals' final Top 150.

This week, Rivals re-ranked the 2026 men's basketball recruiting class. Luke Ertel, Jacob Webber and Sinan Huan were all ranked inside the top 70. The only commitment who didn't land inside the top 150 was Rivers Knight, who is listed as the No. 200 overall prospect in the class.

Ertel is the highest-ranked prospect of the group. The 6-foot-1 point guard and winner of Indiana's Mr. Basketball award is listed as the No. 49 player of the cycle. He is also considered the top prospect out of Indiana.

Sharp-shooting forward Jacob Webber was next on the list, coming in at No. 56. The 6-foot-6 wing spent his senior season at La Lumiere prep and is considered one of the top shooters of the 2026 class.

Finally, 7-foot-1 center Sinan Huan came in at No. 67 on Rivals' final list. He played two years at Georgetown Prep (Md.) and might be the best defensive player of Purdue's incoming class.

Rivals ranks Purdue's 2026 recruiting class as 17th nationally and fifth in the Big Ten.

Purdue's incoming class also praised by ESPN

Scottsdale Christian guard Jacob Webber (3) shoots a free throw. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ertel, Webber and Huan have all earned major recognition from multiple recruiting outlets in recent days. All three were also listed among the top 100 prospects for the 2026 recruiting class by ESPN, as well.

All three are considered top-75 prospects by ESPN. Once again, Ertel was the highest-ranked at No. 48. Huan was listed at No. 71 and Webber was one spot behind at No. 72. ESPN ranked Purdue's 2026 recruiting class as the 11th-best in the country.

This is one of the top recruiting classes Matt Painter has assembled, at least based on the recruiting rankings. The 2024 class that featured Daniel Jacobsen, Raleigh Burgess, Jack Benter, C.J. Cox and Gicarri Harris was also a top-20 class.

Purdue needs an influx of talent to help with its depth as it loses four starters from the 2025-26 squad. The Boilers are losing four-year starters Braden Smith and Fletcher Loyer, as well as three-year starter Trey Kaufman-Renn and starting center Oscar Cluff.

There are going to be some intense battles for starting jobs and minutes off the bench throughout the summer and fall. It should create an interesting offseason in West Lafayette.

Get top Boilermakers stories, expert analysis, and can't-miss moments straight to your inbox for free by signing up for the Purdue Boilermakers on SI newsletter!