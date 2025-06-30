Here's Who Purdue is Sending to Las Vegas For 2025 Big Ten Football Media Days
Three student-athletes will accompany Purdue head coach Barry Odom to the 2025 Big Ten Football Media Days in Las Vegas in late July. On Monday, those three Boilermakers were named.
Running back Devin Mockobee, defensive end CJ Madden, and defensive back Tony Grimes will head to Las Vegas for Big Ten Football Media Days, scheduled for July 22-24 at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. Odom and Purdue's three players are scheduled to talk with reporters on Thursday, July 24.
Complete coverage of the event will air on Big Ten Network, beginning at 1 p.m. ET on Tuesday, July 22.
Odom is entering his first season as the coach of the Boilermakers. He was hired in December after posting a 19-8 record in two seasons at UNLV. Purdue is coming off a treacherous year in 2024, finishing just 1-11 and failing to win a single game in Big Ten play.
Already, there's some doubt cast on the Boilermakers entering the 2025 campaign. College football analyst Phil Steele projects that Purdue will finish last in the conference for a second straight season. FanDuel also set the win total at 3.5 games this coming year.
Purdue's 2025 season begins on Saturday, Aug. 30, as the Boilermakers host in-state foe Ball State. Kickoff is set for noon ET at Ross-Ade Stadium and the game will air on Big Ten Network.
2025 Big Ten Football Media Days schedule
Tuesday, July 22
- Illinois Fighting Illini
- Indiana Hoosiers
- Maryland Terrapins
- Nebraska Cornhuskers
- Ohio State Buckeyes
- Rutgers Scarlet Knights
Wednesday, July 23
- Minnesota Golden Gophers
- Northwestern Wildcats
- Oregon Ducks
- Penn State Nittany Lions
- Washington Huskies
- Wisconsin Badgers
Thursday, July 24
- Iowa Hawkeyes
- Michigan Wolverines
- Michigan State Spartans
- Purdue Boilermakers
- UCLA Bruins
- USC Trojans
