Where Purdue Football's 2027 Recruiting Class Stands to Start July

June was a busy month for coach Barry Odom and his staff on the recruiting front. The Boilermakers made major strides with their 2027 class, landing commitments from 12 prospects in those 30 days.

Where does Purdue stand now that the calendar has flipped to July? The Boilermakers are now up to 16 verbal pledges in the 2027 class. That includes a pair of four-star players and four in-state players.

Nationally, Purdue's 2027 recruiting class ranks 52nd. It is currently 15th in the Big Ten, ahead of Michigan State, Iowa and Illinois.

Here are a few quick details regarding Purdue's 2027 recruiting class now that we've entered July.

Yancey, Elkins sit atop the class

Warren Central’s Kaleb Elkins poses for a photo. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Purdue's two highest-ranked commitments are four-star prospects, Trenton Yancey and Kaleb Elkins. Yancey is a wide receiver out of Duncanville, Texas and Elkins is a highly-touted safety from within Indiana's state lines.

Although the Boilers had some quality commitments before those two, landing pledges from those two players certainly provided this class with a boost. For a program that hasn't won a Big Ten game since 2023, it needed to gain some momentum on the recruiting front with some high-level prospects.

Yancey ranks as the No. 266 player in the 2027 class and Elkins comes in at No. 316, per 247Sports' Composite rankings. They are currently the only players ranked in the top 350 committed to Purdue.

Flipping some commits

Lawrence North Izayveon Moore (3) looks for some running room. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Boilers were able to flip two significant players from other programs to reinforce their 2027 class. The first was Izayveon Moore, a three-star running back from Lawrence North who had previously committed to play at Miami (Ohio). In his first three high school seasons, he has rushed for more than 1,000 yards.

Chase Clark was the second player to flip his commitment. The Chicago native and 6-foot-4, 270-pound interior offensive lineman had previously verbally committed to Oklahoma State before flipping to Purdue. He is also a three-star prospect.

Maintaining strong relationships with players remains important even after a verbal commitment. That's how Purdue was able to flip a few important prospects last month.

Quarterback of the future

Jackie Ryder with Purdue's coaching staff. | Jackie Ryder on X.

Three-star quarterback Jackie Ryder was one of the early verbal pledges for Purdue, announcing his commitment in April. He's another Illinois prospect who believes he found the perfect fit in West Lafayette.

Ryder is a 6-foot-5 quarterback who threw for 1,784 yards and 17 touchdowns with just four interceptions at New Trier High School during the 2025 season. He believes the scheme run by offensive coordinator Josh Henson fits his skill set perfectly.

Ryder possesses all the qualities necessary to be a starting quarterback at some point in his career at Purdue. He's another key piece to Purdue's 2027 class.

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