Big Ten Announces Dates for 2025 Volleyball Media Days
The dates have been set for 2025 Big Ten Volleyball Media Days. The conference released the information about this year's event on Wednesday afternoon.
This summer, the league's 18 teams will descend upon Chicago on Monday, July 28 and Tuesday, July 29 for Volleyball Media Days. This will mark the fourth year for the event, which started in 2022. The Big Ten was the first conference to host Media Days for collegiate volleyball.
Big Ten Volleyball Media Days will be held at the Big Ten Network headquarters in Chicago. More details regarding podium times, television information and participating student-athletes will be released at a later date.
Each of the 18 teams from the Big Ten will be represented by their head coach, as well as two student-athletes.
The Big Ten is coming off an incredibly successful 2024 season, in which conference member Penn State won the national championship. Nebraska also reached the Final Four, which was held in Louisville. A total of nine Big Ten teams played in the NCAA Tournament.
Below is the look at the team schedule for Big Ten Volleyball Media Days later this summer.
Monday, July 28
- Illini Fighting Illini
- Indiana Hoosiers
- Maryland Terrapins
- Minnesota Golden Gophers
- Nebraska Cornhuskers
- Northwestern Wildcats
- Penn State Nittany Lions
- Purdue Boilermakers
- Rutgers Scarlet Knights
Tuesday, July 29
- Iowa Hawkeyes
- Michigan Wolverines
- Michigan State Spartans
- Ohio State Buckeyes
- Oregon Ducks
- UCLA Bruins
- USC Trojans
- Washington Huskies
- Wisconsin Badgers
