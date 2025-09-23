Purdue's Kenna Wollard, Taylor Anderson Among Top Big Ten Volleyball Performers
Everyone wanted to talk about the players Purdue lost during the offseason. There was very little discussion about the names the Boilermakers returned for the 2025 season. Through the first month of the season, setter Taylor Anderson and outside hitter Kenna Wollard are proving why more people should have mentioned them.
After the conclusion of non-conference play, Anderson and Wollard have been among the Big Ten's top performers. Anderson currently leads the conference in assists, while Wollard is at the top of the list in kills.
Wollard has recorded 180 kills through 10 matches, leading the Big Ten in that statistical category. She's averaged 4.5 kills per set, as well as 1.9 digs per set this season.
Anderson leads the conference with 425 assists through non-conference play. She's averaging 10.6 assists per set, along with 2.2 digs and 1.1 kills per set.
Thanks to the contributions from Wollard and Anderson, Purdue finished non-conference play with a 9-1 record. The Boilermakers posted wins over three ranked opponents, defeating No. 11 SMU, No. 18 Kansas, and No. 22 Tennessee.
Purdue begins Big Ten play this week, hosting Washington on Thursday and Illinois on Sunday. Both matches will be played at Mackey Arena.
Purdue ranked in AVCA top 10
The Boilermakers snuck back into the AVCA's top 10 this week after closing out non-conference play with wins over Ball State and IU Indy.
Purdue's early success is not only a compliment to the players, but a credit to the work that coach Dave Shondell and his staff have done since last winter. It hasn't been easy, but they assembled a group that can compete at the top of the Big Ten.
Here's a look at the AVCA's top 10 for the week of Sept. 22:
- Nebraska Cornhuskers (10-0)
- Texas Longhorns (8-0)
- Kentucky Wildcats (7-2)
- Stanford Cardinal (9-2)
- Pitt Panthers(8-2)
- Louisville Cardinals (7-2)
- Wisconsin Badgers (7-1)
- Arizona State Sun Devils (9-2)
- TCU Horned Frogs (10-2)
- Purdue Boilermakers (9-1)
