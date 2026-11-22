FISHERS, Ind. — They say revenge is a dish that is best served cold. How fitting, then, that fifth-seeded Purdue swept No. 4 seed Oregon inside a hockey arena-turned-volleyball cathedral on Sunday.

Purdue defeated Oregon in straight sets, 25-22, 26-24, 25-18, to advance to the semifinal round of the inaugural Big Ten Volleyball Tournament. In October, the Ducks reverse-swept the Boilers in Eugene. Dave Shondell's team did not allow that to happen again.

The Boilermakers were led by Grace Heaney and Addy Tindall, combining for 29 kills in the match. MaryKate Scheumann had 13 digs and a pair of service aces, and Ryan McAleer added 10 digs. Taylor Anderson totaled 35 assists and Dior Charles had five kills and four blocks.

Here are a few takeaways from Purdue's three-set sweep of Oregon

Purdue Boilermakers setter Taylor Anderson (5) smiles. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The freshmen phenoms

Purdue's freshmen have excelled since the start of the season, but they played a polished brand of volleyball inside the Fishers Event Center on Sunday afternoon. The back-row combination of Scheumann and Elle Schara, along with Tindall at the outside hitter spot, was too much for Oregon.

Tindall was solid all match long, but really hit the ball well in the second and third sets. She had 13 kills on 37 swings, along with four blocks and three digs.

Scheumann was all over the floor in the back row, totaling 13 digs, but her greatest contribution may have come from behind the service line. She had two aces but went on multiple scoring runs in each set to put the Boilers in a position to win.

Schara also provided a bump out the back row, finishing with six digs and a service ace.

Heaney was unstoppable

Oregon had no answer for Purdue's superstar at the net. Heaney had 16 kills and just three errors on 33 swings, hitting .394 for the match. She got into a rhythm early, posting seven kills on 14 attempts in the first set.

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Even when the Ducks tried to take Heaney away at the net, she found other ways to impact the match. She dove all across the floor to record a double-double, adding 12 digs to her high kill total.

Heaney got off to a hot start, and it forced Oregon's defense to focus on her. That opened up Tindall, Charles and Mimi Mambu at the net later in the match.

Outstanding defense

Purdue finished Sunday's match with seven blocks in three sets. That's not an eye-popping number, but several stuff blocks from Charles and Tindall seemed to really change the momentum of various sets. It also seemed to impact the way Oregon attacked offensively.

The Ducks hit just .130 for the match, and four different players had a negative hitting percentage. The Boilers really cruised in the third set, holding Oregon to a .075 mark to close out the sweep.

Along with the seven blocks, Purdue had 55 digs.

Closing it out

One of the greatest tests for Purdue against Oregon was whether or not it could close the door. The Boilers had a commanding two-set lead last month in the lone regular-season meeting. However, the Ducks gained some momentum in the second set and used it to reverse-sweep Purdue.

Purdue didn't allow that to happen on Sunday. The Boilers and Ducks had two really entertaining, close sets to start the match. But Shondell's squad left no doubt in that third and final set. The Boilers jumped out to a 12-6 lead and never looked back.

Enough to host the NCAA Tournament?

Because of the loss to Indiana at the end of the regular season, Purdue sits on the bubble of a No. 4 seed for the NCAA Tournament. Getting a win over Oregon really helps the Boilers' chances of hosting those first two rounds at Holloway Gymnasium.

In Purdue's last 15 matches, it is 12-3. The losses have come to No. 1 Nebraska, No. 13 Penn State and No. 23 Indiana. The Boilers have beaten No. 20 Minnesota, No. 24 Illinois, and No. 12 Oregon in that stretch.

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