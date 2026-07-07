Purdue Volleyball Announces Dates for 3 Mackey Arena Matches

For a second straight season, the Purdue volleyball team will play three home matches inside Mackey Arena. The program made the announcement on Tuesday.

Purdue will host the entire Big Ten-SEC Challenge at Mackey Arena on Sept. 1 and Sept. 2. The event features the Boilermakers playing reigning national champion Texas A&M on Sept. 1 and Indiana battling Georgia.

On Sept. 2, the opponents will be swapped and Purdue will play Georgia while the Hoosiers take on the Aggies. All four matches are scheduled to be played at Mackey Arena.

Later in the month, the Boilermakers will again move the volleyball net to Mackey Arena for a showdown with fellow Big Ten power Wisconsin. That match is scheduled for Sept. 27. Purdue hosted the Badgers at Mackey Arena in 2024, as well.

Mackey Arena's capacity is 14,876. Purdue sold out both of its matches at the historic basketball venue in 2024 when it hosted Wisconsin and Indiana. Both of those set Big Ten Conference attendance records.

Why Mackey matters

Purdue junior Taylor Anderson (5) and Purdue redshirt sophomore Bianka Lulic (7) block. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Playing matches at Mackey Arena allows more fans to attend matches, which has become a demand in West Lafayette as the program continues to gain popularity. In 2024 and 2025, the Boilermakers combined to play five matches in the venue, which included a pair of sellouts in 2024.

Last season, Purdue played three matches at Mackey Arena, going 2-1 in those contests. The Boilers defeated Washington and lost to Illinois early in the Big Ten season, then defeated Indiana to close out the regular season.

Purdue's traditional home venue, Holloway Gymnasium, is considered a tremendous home-court advantage for Dave Shondell's team. However, the gym holds fewer than 3,000 fans. Playing matches inside Mackey Arena allows more volleyball fans to attend and helps grow the sport's popularity.

Last year's Mackey matches brought in 6,163 fans (vs. Washington ), 8,373 fans (vs. Illinois) and 11,360 fans (vs. Indiana).

2026 Mackey Arena matches

Purdue head coach Dave Shondell reacts during a practice. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Below is the match schedule for Purdue's three trips to Mackey Arena this coming season:

Tuesday, Sept. 1 — Purdue vs. Texas A&M (Time: TBD)

vs. Texas A&M (Time: TBD) Tuesday, Sept. 1 — Indiana vs. Georgia (Time: TBD)

Wednesday, Sept. 2 — Purdue vs. Georgia (Time: TBD)

vs. Georgia (Time: TBD) Wednesday, Sept. 2 — Indiana vs. Texas A&M (Time: TBD)

Sunday, Sept. 27 — Purdue vs. Wisconsin (Time: 1 p.m. ET)

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