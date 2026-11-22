FISHERS, Ind. — For several weeks, Kenna Wollard has spent as much time as she can around her teammates. It's provided her with a sense of normalcy under an unimaginable circumstance.

This week, though, Wollard wasn't able to make the trip to Fishers Event Center for the start of the Big Ten Volleyball Tournament. She's been getting treatment for Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, a diagnosis she received in August.

So, for Purdue to get sweeps over No. 12 seed Michigan and No. 4 seed Oregon on back-to-back days without her in the arena was special. After the Boilers swept the Ducks on Sunday, head coach Dave Shondell dedicated the first two victories to the team's absent star.

"Well, Kenna Wollard is at Northwestern University Hospital right now getting chemo, and she couldn't be here," Shondell told Big Ten Network. "But she can be here on Tuesday. So, Kenna, this was for you. This was for you. You get to be part of the Big Ten Tournament when you come back."

Purdue will face quite a challenge on Tuesday, playing the No. 1 seed and undefeated Nebraska. The Boilermakers took the Huskers to four sets back in October, becoming the first Big Ten team to steal a set from the nation's only undefeated team.

When they take the court on Tuesday night at Fishers Event Center, the Boilers will have Wollard back on the sideline, providing as much support as she can.

Purdue picks up impressive win over Oregon

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Purdue Boilermakers middle blocker Dior Charles (9) celebrates a point. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Purdue needed a win on Sunday to feel better about its chances of hosting the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament. The Boilermakers were impressive in a sweep over the Ducks, getting revenge on a team that reverse-swept them in early October.

"Just a remarkable win for our team against a team we lost to back in October," Shondell said following the match. "We had a 2-0 lead then, and just let them get some momentum. So, it was fun to go out there and redeem ourselves from that match. Just to see the continued development that this team is making as we roll into the most important time of the year."

Shondell brought some of the focus back to the team's development throughout the year, especially without Wollard on the floor. His team has improved in seemingly every match and has put itself in a position to earn a top-four seed in the NCAA Tournament and host the first two rounds at Holloway Gymnasium.

Just like last year, Shondell's team is exceeding even his highest expectations.

"When we found out in August that we were not going to have Kenna Wollard, and to look at this situation and see we're in the semifinals of the first ever Big Ten Tournament, and we're playing the way people think you should to host the NCAA Tournament."

Purdue and Nebraska are scheduled to go head-to-head on Tuesday night at 6 p.m. ET.

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