How to Watch, Listen to No. 1 Nebraska vs. No. 12 Purdue Volleyball
We have a major showdown in West Lafayette on Sunday. This weekend, top-ranked Nebraska heads to Holloway Gymansium for a conference clash against No. 12 Purdue. It's a match that features two of the best teams in the country.
This has the potential to be one of the best Big Ten matches of the season. Here's everything you need to know about Sunday's matchup between the Cornhuskers and the Boilermakers.
No. 1 Nebraska (15-0, 5-0 Big Ten) vs. No. 12 Purdue (13-2, 4-1 Big Ten)
- What: Big Ten Conference match
- When: Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025
- Where: Holloway Gymnasium in West Lafayette, Ind. (2,288 capacity)
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Stream: Big Ten-Plus
- Purdue Radio: Portal.stretchinternet.com/purdue/
- Nebraska Radio: Huskers.com/listen
- Series: Nebraska leads the all-time series vs. Purdue 24-9.
- Purdue coach: Dave Shondell, 498-233 in 23rd season at Purdue.
- Nebraska coach: Dani Busboom Kelly, 14-0 in 1st season at Nebraska, 217-44 in 9th season overall.
What is Big Ten-Plus?
Big Ten-Plus is a subscription-based streaming service offered by the Big Ten Conference. It features a wide range of sports throughout the year and will be home to Saturday's match between Nebraska and Purdue. The cost is $12.99 per month or $89.99 for the year.
However, Big Ten-plus is offering Sunday's match between Nebraska and Purdue as a pay-per-view option. The cost is $5.99 to purchase the event and watch the match featuring the Huskers and Boilers.
Key players
Nebraska Cornhuskers
- Harper Murray, OH — Murray is an All-American outside hitter and one of the top players in the Big Ten. She's been a fierce part of Nebraska's offense for three seasons and has already piled up 170 kills and a .294 hitting percentage. Murray is a consistent player who hits the ball extremely hard.
- Bergen Reilly, S — Each of the last two years, Reilly has been named the Big Ten Setter of the Year. She puts her teammates in good positions to put balls away. Through Nebraska's first 15 matches, Reilly has piled up 430 assists. She's also been an excellent defensive player, responsible for 130 digs and 22 blocks.
- Rebekah Allick, MB — Allick is a great player, capable of recording kills and blocking shots at the net. She has been a staple for the Huskers at the middle blocker spot and is an emotional leader of the team. She's averaging 2.628 kills and 1.326 blocks per set this season.
- Andi Jackson, MB — There isn't a player in the Big Ten who hits the ball harder than Jackson. She's a strong, physical player at middle blocker and terminates balls at the net. She is another key piece in Nebraska's puzzle, averaging 2.458 kills and 1.042 blocks per game. She's also hitting at a .392 clip.
Purdue Boilermakers
- Kenna Wollard, OH — Wollard has been performing at an All-American level this season, racking up 276 kills and averaging 4.759 kills per set with a .265 hitting percentage. She's become a six-rotation player as a junior and has emerged as the go-to player in Purdue's offense.
- Taylor Anderson, S — Perhaps one of the most underrated setters in the country, Anderson is a three-year starter who continues to put her teammates in great spots. She's averaging 10.672 assists per set and has become an effective blocker at the net. She has a wide-ranging skill set that extends past her ability to set her teammates.
- Ryan McAleer, L — McAleer has earned Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year honors twice this season. She's provided consistency for the Boilermakers defensively this season, totaling double-digit dig totals in 13 of Purdue's 15 matches this season.
- Grace Heaney, OPP — Back from injury, Heaney has been an excellent attacker opposite Wollard. She's hitting .326 on the year and is averaging 3.017 kills per set. She also has 119 digs and 52 blocks for Purdue this season.
