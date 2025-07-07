SI

Full List of MLB Home Run Derby Winners

Karl Rasmussen

New York Mets 1B Pete Alonso competes in the Home Run Derby
New York Mets 1B Pete Alonso competes in the Home Run Derby / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

One of the most beloved events of MLB's All-Star weekend is the Home Run Derby, where some of the league's biggest power hitters compete in a showcase of slugging.

This year's Home Run Derby is slated for Monday, July 14, one day before Tuesday's All-Star Game, at Truist Park in Atlanta, home of the Braves.

Thus far, the players announced to be participating include Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr., Seattle Mariners catcher and MLB's current home run leader Cal Raleigh, and Washington Nationals outfielder James Wood, though there are more names set to be revealed in the coming days.

Last year's winner, Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Teoscar Hernandez, will not be back in 2025, so the throne will be vacant for a new winner. Usual contender Pete Alonso, who has won the event twice, will not be vying to add a third Home Run Derby crown to his résumé, leaving the door wide open for this year's participants.

We're going to take a look at the full list of Home Run Derby winners dating back to the event's debut in 1985.

Year

Player(s)

Team

Runner Up

1985

Dave Parker

Cincinnati Reds

N/A

1986

Darryl Strawberry, Wally Joyner

New York Mets, California Angels

N/A

1987

Andre Dawson

Chicago Cubs

Ozzie Virgil

1988 (Cancelled due to rain)

N/A

N/A

N/A

1989

Ruben Sierra

Texas Rangers

Eric Davis

1990

Ryne Sandberg

Chicago Cubs

Mark McGwire, Matt Williams

1991

Cal Ripken Jr.

Baltimore Orioles

Paul O'Neill

1992

Mark McGwire

Oakland A's

Ken Griffey Jr.

1993

Juan Gonzalez

Texas Rangers

Ken Griffey Jr.

1994

Ken Griffey Jr.

Seattle Mariners

Fred McGriff

1995

Frank Thomas

Chicago White Sox

Albert Belle

1996

Barry Bonds

San Francisco Giants

Mark McGwire

1997

Tino Martinez

New York Yankees

Larry Walker

1998

Ken Griffey Jr.

Seattle Mariners

Jim Thome

1999

Ken Griffey Jr.

Seattle Mariners

Jeromy Burnitz

2000

Sammy Sosa

Chicago Cubs

Ken Griffey Jr.

2001

Luis Gonzalez

Arizona Diamondbacks

Sammy Sosa

2002

Jason Giambi

New York Yankees

Sammy Sosa

2003

Garrett Anderson

Anaheim Angels

Albert Pujols

2004

Miguel Tejada

Baltimore Orioles

Lance Berkman

2005

Bobby Abreu

Philadelphia Phillies

Ivan Rodriguez

2006

Ryan Howard

Philadelphia Phillies

David Wright

2007

Vladimir Guerrero

Anaheim Angels

Alex Rios

2008

Justin Morneau

Minnesota Twins

Josh Hamilton

2009

Prince Fielder

Milwaukee Brewers

Nelson Cruz

2010

David Ortiz

Boston Red Sox

Hanley Ramirez

2011

Robinson Cano

New York Yankees

Adrian Gonzalez

2012

Prince Fielder

Detroit Tigers

Jose Bautista

2013

Yoenis Cespedes

Oakland A's

Bryce Harper

2014

Yoenis Cespedes

Oakland A's

Todd Frazier

2015

Todd Frazier

Cincinnati Reds

Joc Pederson

2016

Giancarlo Stanton

Miami Marlins

Todd Frazier

2017

Aaron Judge

New York Yankees

Miguel Sano

2018

Bryce Harper

Washington Nationals

Kyle Schwarber

2019

Pete Alonso

New York Mets

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

2020 (Derby Cancelled due to COVID-19)

N/A

N/A

N/A

2021

Pete Alonso

New York Mets

Trey Mancini

2022

Juan Soto

Washington Nationals

Julio Rodriguez

2023

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Toronto Blue Jays

Randy Arozarena

2024

Teoscar Hernandez

Los Angeles Dodgers

Bobby Witt Jr.

Teams With Most Home Run Derby Winners

No team in MLB history has had more different Home Run Derby winners than the New York Yankees, who saw Tino Martinez win in 1997, Jason Giambi in 2002, Robinson Cano in 2011 and Aaron Judge in '17.

Players With Most Home Run Derby Wins

Player

Years Won

Number of Wins

Ken Griffey Jr.

1994, 1998, 1999

3

Prince Fielder

2009, 2012

2

Yoenis Cespedes

2013, 2014

2

Pete Alonso

2019, 2021

2

Only four players in MLB history have multiple Home Run Derby wins, and no one has more than Ken Griffey Jr., who has won the event three times. Alonso could potentially rival that feat, though it won't be this year considering he opted out of the event.

Most Homers in a Home Run Derby

Year

Player, Team

Total HRs Hit in Derby

2019

Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Blue Jays

91

2022

Julio Rodriguez, Mariners

81

2021

Pete Alonso, Mets

74

2016

Giancarlo Stanton, Marlins

61

2019

Joc Pederson, Dodgers

60

Despite holding the top two spots for most home runs hit in a single Home Run derby, neither Guerrero nor Rodriguez won the event that year. Guerrero was defeated by Pete Alonso in the final in 2019, while Rodriguez lost to Juan Soto in '22.

Most Home Runs in a Single Home Run Derby Round

Year

Player

HRs Hit

Round

2023

Julio Rodriguez

41

First Round

2019

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

40

Semifinals

2019

Joc Pederson

39

Semifinals

2023

Randy Arozarena

35

Second Round

2021

Pete Alonso

35

First Round

More MLB on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Karl Rasmussen
KARL RASMUSSEN

Karl Rasmussen is a staff writer for the Breaking and Trending News team for Sports Illustrated. A University of Oregon alum who joined SI in February 2023, his work has appeared on 12up and ClutchPoints. Rasmussen is a loyal Tottenham, Jets, Yankees and Ducks fan.

Home/MLB