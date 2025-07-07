Full List of MLB Home Run Derby Winners
One of the most beloved events of MLB's All-Star weekend is the Home Run Derby, where some of the league's biggest power hitters compete in a showcase of slugging.
This year's Home Run Derby is slated for Monday, July 14, one day before Tuesday's All-Star Game, at Truist Park in Atlanta, home of the Braves.
Thus far, the players announced to be participating include Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr., Seattle Mariners catcher and MLB's current home run leader Cal Raleigh, and Washington Nationals outfielder James Wood, though there are more names set to be revealed in the coming days.
Last year's winner, Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Teoscar Hernandez, will not be back in 2025, so the throne will be vacant for a new winner. Usual contender Pete Alonso, who has won the event twice, will not be vying to add a third Home Run Derby crown to his résumé, leaving the door wide open for this year's participants.
We're going to take a look at the full list of Home Run Derby winners dating back to the event's debut in 1985.
Year
Player(s)
Team
Runner Up
1985
Dave Parker
Cincinnati Reds
N/A
1986
Darryl Strawberry, Wally Joyner
New York Mets, California Angels
N/A
1987
Andre Dawson
Chicago Cubs
Ozzie Virgil
1988 (Cancelled due to rain)
N/A
N/A
N/A
1989
Ruben Sierra
Texas Rangers
Eric Davis
1990
Ryne Sandberg
Chicago Cubs
Mark McGwire, Matt Williams
1991
Cal Ripken Jr.
Baltimore Orioles
Paul O'Neill
1992
Mark McGwire
Oakland A's
Ken Griffey Jr.
1993
Juan Gonzalez
Texas Rangers
Ken Griffey Jr.
1994
Ken Griffey Jr.
Seattle Mariners
Fred McGriff
1995
Frank Thomas
Chicago White Sox
Albert Belle
1996
Barry Bonds
San Francisco Giants
Mark McGwire
1997
Tino Martinez
New York Yankees
Larry Walker
1998
Ken Griffey Jr.
Seattle Mariners
Jim Thome
1999
Ken Griffey Jr.
Seattle Mariners
Jeromy Burnitz
2000
Sammy Sosa
Chicago Cubs
Ken Griffey Jr.
2001
Luis Gonzalez
Arizona Diamondbacks
Sammy Sosa
2002
Jason Giambi
New York Yankees
Sammy Sosa
2003
Garrett Anderson
Anaheim Angels
Albert Pujols
2004
Miguel Tejada
Baltimore Orioles
Lance Berkman
2005
Bobby Abreu
Philadelphia Phillies
Ivan Rodriguez
2006
Ryan Howard
Philadelphia Phillies
David Wright
2007
Vladimir Guerrero
Anaheim Angels
Alex Rios
2008
Justin Morneau
Minnesota Twins
Josh Hamilton
2009
Prince Fielder
Milwaukee Brewers
Nelson Cruz
2010
David Ortiz
Boston Red Sox
Hanley Ramirez
2011
Robinson Cano
New York Yankees
Adrian Gonzalez
2012
Prince Fielder
Detroit Tigers
Jose Bautista
2013
Yoenis Cespedes
Oakland A's
Bryce Harper
2014
Yoenis Cespedes
Oakland A's
Todd Frazier
2015
Todd Frazier
Cincinnati Reds
Joc Pederson
2016
Giancarlo Stanton
Miami Marlins
Todd Frazier
2017
Aaron Judge
New York Yankees
Miguel Sano
2018
Bryce Harper
Washington Nationals
Kyle Schwarber
2019
Pete Alonso
New York Mets
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
2020 (Derby Cancelled due to COVID-19)
N/A
N/A
N/A
2021
Pete Alonso
New York Mets
Trey Mancini
2022
Juan Soto
Washington Nationals
Julio Rodriguez
2023
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
Toronto Blue Jays
Randy Arozarena
2024
Teoscar Hernandez
Los Angeles Dodgers
Bobby Witt Jr.
Teams With Most Home Run Derby Winners
No team in MLB history has had more different Home Run Derby winners than the New York Yankees, who saw Tino Martinez win in 1997, Jason Giambi in 2002, Robinson Cano in 2011 and Aaron Judge in '17.
Players With Most Home Run Derby Wins
Player
Years Won
Number of Wins
Ken Griffey Jr.
1994, 1998, 1999
3
Prince Fielder
2009, 2012
2
Yoenis Cespedes
2013, 2014
2
Pete Alonso
2019, 2021
2
Only four players in MLB history have multiple Home Run Derby wins, and no one has more than Ken Griffey Jr., who has won the event three times. Alonso could potentially rival that feat, though it won't be this year considering he opted out of the event.
Most Homers in a Home Run Derby
Year
Player, Team
Total HRs Hit in Derby
2019
Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Blue Jays
91
2022
Julio Rodriguez, Mariners
81
2021
Pete Alonso, Mets
74
2016
Giancarlo Stanton, Marlins
61
2019
Joc Pederson, Dodgers
60
Despite holding the top two spots for most home runs hit in a single Home Run derby, neither Guerrero nor Rodriguez won the event that year. Guerrero was defeated by Pete Alonso in the final in 2019, while Rodriguez lost to Juan Soto in '22.
Most Home Runs in a Single Home Run Derby Round
Year
Player
HRs Hit
Round
2023
Julio Rodriguez
41
First Round
2019
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
40
Semifinals
2019
Joc Pederson
39
Semifinals
2023
Randy Arozarena
35
Second Round
2021
Pete Alonso
35
First Round