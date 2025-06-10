ESPN Makes Decision on NFL Analyst Dan Orlovsky's Contract
After sparking speculation that he may not return to ESPN in the future, NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky will now re-sign with the network, The Athletic's Andrew Marchand reported on Tuesday.
The details of the new deal haven't been released yet as Orlovsky has yet to officially sign the agreement. His current contract was set to expire ahead of the 2025 NFL season. He's been with ESPN since 2018 following his 12-year NFL career.
Orlovsky will now continue to appear on NFL Live, Monday Night Football and various other ESPN shows, such as First Take.
The rumors of Orlovsky potentially leaving ESPN began when he made a comment in February stating that you "never know what the future holds." He took some time off from the network, but said that he was "never retiring" when he returned about a month later.
However, during that time, CBS spoke with Orlovsky about him potentially coming over to the network for Big Ten broadcasts after Gary Danielson announced he would be retiring after the 2025 season. But, Orlovsky wanted to wait to hear from ESPN. In the meantime, CBS replaced Danielson with Charles Davis and promoted former NFL star J.J. Watt to Davis's NFL position alongside Ian Eagle.