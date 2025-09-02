New Purdue Team Developing Team Chemistry Early in 2025 Volleyball Season
NASHVILLE — Time hasn't exactly been on Purdue's side this offseason. With 10 new faces on the roster, the Boilermakers had to develop team chemistry quickly with a grueling nonconference schedule on the horizon.
Perhaps that team chemistry hasn't been fully developed yet, but Dave Shondell's team has made significant progress in a short period of time. That was on full display over the weekend, as Purdue defeated USF 3-2 in Knoxville on Friday and took down Tennessee 3-1 at the Broadway Block Party in Nashville on Sunday.
The Boilers have started the season 2-0 and are ranked No. 17 in the AVCA poll. Their success on the first weekend of the season is a tribute to how quickly this team has jelled.
"We talked about that before the match — this was going to be a team that needed to be together from start to finish. Whether we win or we lose, it's a long season, we've got to stay together," Shondell said after Sunday's win over Tennessee. "You can't allow a loss or a bad match to affect who you are as a team. They have come together very quickly."
During the spring, Shondell requested that newcomers pair up with returning players for activities that would help expedite the process and bring players closer together — whether it was going out to dinner, making candles, or just grabbing a cup of coffee.
There were also team-bonding experiences that helped the group grow together quickly. Michigan State transfer Akasha Anderson said the work in the spring and summer is what helped this year's Purdue team develop chemistry so early.
"This team did a really good job of using the spring season to really come together and make sure our team chemistry was good before we stepped on the court," Anderson said. "I think we really utilized our spring and summer to make sure we were coming together off the court as much as on the court."
Anderson proving to be a leader for Purdue
Anderson might be one of those 10 new faces on the Purdue roster this year, but she's proving to be a veteran leader. She put that on display this weekend, totaling 28 kills and seven blocks in her first two matches as a Boilermaker.
But it's not just her contributions in the box score that make Anderson a valuable asset to the team.
"Kash has been a big leader for us. She's one of the more outspoken players that we have on the team," Shondell said. "We need that on our squad badly. Now that she's gone out and had a really good weekend, that will give her even more ammunition to be who she is as we move forward."
Purdue's team chemistry will again be tested this week. The Boilermakers host the Stacey Clark Classic from Wednesday through Friday, and will play No. 23 Georgia Tech on Wednesday, Bowling Green on Thursday, and No. 14 Kansas on Friday.
"Going back into the gym and making sure we take no reps off, no days off," Anderson said of this week's opponents. "We get to play at home, so it's going to be nice."
Related stories on Purdue volleyball
PURDUE BEATS TENNESSEE IN NASHVILLE: Purdue picked up a 3-1 win over Tennessee at the Broadway Block Party in Nashville on Sunday to start the year 2-0. CLICK HERE
FOOTBALL STAFF WISHES VOLLEYBALL TEAM LUCK: Purdue football coach Barry Odom and his entire staff sent notes of encouragement and good luck to the Boilermaker volleyball squad ahead of the 2025 season. CLICK HERE
MOHLER RE-SIGNS WITH IGNITE: Former Purdue middle blocker Blake Mohler is extending her career in Major League Volleyball (MLV), resigning with the Indy Ignite. CLICK HERE