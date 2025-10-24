Alabama vs. South Carolina Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 9
The No. 4 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide have rattled off six straight wins after their upset loss at Florida State to begin the season. That stretch included an upset win of their own in Georgia as +2.5 underdogs.
The University of South Carolina Gamecocks started their season 2-0 but have dropped four of their last five meetings, putting up just 17 points in the last two weeks.
Alabama is 5-1-1 against the spread this season, but can the Crimson Tide keep that rolling as double-digit favorites in South Carolina?
Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for this SEC matchup.
Alabama vs. South Carolina Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Alabama -11.5 (-112)
- South Carolina +11.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Alabama: -520
- South Carolina: +390
Total
- 47.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Alabama vs. South Carolina How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, Oct. 25
- Time: 3:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Williams-Brice Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ABC
- Alabama record: 6-1
- South Carolina record: 3-4
Alabama vs. South Carolina Key Player to Watch
Ty Simpson, Quarterback, Alabama
Crimson Tide quarterback Ty Simpson is among the Heisman Trophy favorites at the best betting sites. He’s thrown for 1,931 yards and 18 touchdowns this season with just one interception, while also rushing for two scores.
Simpson is coming off a 19 for 29 performance for 253 yards against 11-ranked Tennessee. He threw for two touchdowns in that one and picked up eight yards on five carries.
Alabama has the seventh-best EPA/Pass at 0.39 this season. Simpson and the Crimson Tide are going up against a South Carolina defense with a middling 0.01 EPA/Pass.
Simpson has thrown for at least 200 yards in each of his seven games this season, including five games with at least 250 yards. A strong performance on the road could further help his case for the Heisman.
Alabama vs. South Carolina Prediction and Pick
The Crimson Tide have had no problem covering the spread this season, hitting at a 5-1-1 clip, and I’m betting on that to continue on the road here.
South Carolina has failed to cover in each of its last two games, losing 20-10 as +7.5 underdogs at LSU, and getting beat 26-7 as +4.5 underdogs last week against Oklahoma.
Simply put, Alabama is one of the best teams in the SEC with a point differential of 118-79 in four conference games, and South Carolina has been outscored 119-79 while going 1-4 in conference.
Alabama has covered -18.5, -11.5, and -9.5 in recent weeks. It should be able to win by two touchdowns in South Carolina.
Pick: Alabama -11.5 (-112)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Unlock $300 in bonus bets — all without a promo code for DraftKings. Sign up and place a $5 bet. If you win, you will receive $300 in bonus bets instantly +3 months of NBA League Pass.