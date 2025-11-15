Texas vs. Georgia Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 12
The No. 10 Texas Longhorns take a four-game winning streak into Athens to face off against the No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday night.
The Bulldogs have won five games in a row since a 24-21 loss to Alabama, and are touchdown favorites against the Longhorns this week.
Can Georgia stay hot at home?
Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for this SEC matchup.
Texas vs. Georgia Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Texas +6 (-110)
- Georgia -6 (-110)
Moneyline
- Texas: +185
- Georgia: -225
Total
- 48.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Texas vs. Georgia How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 15
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: Sanford Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ABC
- Texas record: 7-2
- Georgia record: 8-1
Texas vs. Georgia Key Players to Watch
Gunner Stockton, Quarterback, Georgia Bulldogs
Gunner Stockton is putting together a strong season at Georgia. The junior quarterback is up over 2,000 yards on the season after a 264-yard performance last time out at Mississippi State.
Stockton threw three touchdown passes in that one, giving him nine touchdowns in the last three games. That brings him up to 15 touchdowns to just two interceptions this season, and he has seven scores on the ground as well.
The Longhorns allowed over 350 passing yards in each of the last two weeks against Vanderbilt and Mississippi State. Stockton might be able to set a season high this week against Texas.
Texas vs. Georgia Prediction and Pick
Texas may have won four in a row, but they haven’t covered since beating Oklahoma 23-6 as -3 favorites to start that streak.
The Longhorns only beat Kentucky by 3 as -12 favorites and Mississippi State by seven as -8.5 favorites. Both of those games were on the road, where they’re now 2-2 straight up and 0-4 against the spread this season.
On the flip side, Georgia is 4-1 at home and 2-3 against the spread, but covered in each of its last two home games.
Texas might be able to keep this game from getting out of hand, but Georgia will be able to cover at home.
Pick: Georgia -6 (-110)
