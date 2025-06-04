Purdue Volleyball Attendance Among Nation's Best
Finding an open seat at Holloway Gymnasium isn't an easy thing to do during volleyball season. Purdue has one of the top supporting fan bases in the sport, with a top-10 national attendance rate to prove it.
Last season, Purdue ranked eighth in the country in average attendance, with 4,076 fans attending home matches for the Boilermakers. That number is 178.2% of the capacity of Holloway Gymnasium, which holds 2,288 fans.
Purdue sold out all of its home matches last year, including a pair of Big Ten matches at Mackey Arena. The Boilermakers welcomed 14,876 for October matches against Indiana and Wisconsin. Those matches are why Purdue's capacity exceeded the 100% capacity of Holloway Gymnasium.
Purdue was one of five Big Ten teams to crack the top 10. Nebraska and Wisconsin ranked in the top two spots, Minnesota came in at No. 5, and Washington was listed at No. 10. Below is the complete list:
- Nebraska Cornhuskers — 8,713
- Wisconsin Badgers — 7,638
- Louisville Cardinals — 6,368
- Hawaii Warriors — 6,182
- Minnesota Golden Gophers — 4,917
- Pittsburgh Panthers — 4,397
- Texas Longhorns — 4,393
- Purdue Boilermakers — 4,076
- Florida Gators — 3,742
- Washington Huskies — 3,640
Purdue recently released its complete schedule for the 2025 season. The Boilermakers will have 14 matches this year.
