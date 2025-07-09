Who Purdue Volleyball is Sending to Big Ten Media Days
Big Ten Volleyball Media Days are creeping closer and Purdue knows the two student-athletes it will send to Chicago, along with coach Dave Shondell. Outside hitter Kenna Wollard and setter Taylor Anderson are headed to the Windy City later this month.
The 2025 Big Ten Volleyball Media Days are scheduled for Monday, July 28 and Tuesday, July 29 at Big Ten Network Studios in Chicago. The Boilermakers will take the podium for questions on Monday.
Wollard is a junior outside hitter who had a strong sophomore campaign in 2024. She finished the season with 150 kills, 58 blocks, and 37 digs. She appeared in 93 sets across 31 matches for the Boilermakers.
Anderson was a second-team All-Big Ten selection in 2024, starting all 34 matches for the Boilermakers. She concluded her sophomore campaign with 1,327 assists. She was also responsible for 74 kills, 26 aces, and 98 blocks.
Purdue concluded the 2024 volleyball season with a 27-7 record and a 16-4 mark in Big Ten play. The Boilermakers reached the third round of the NCAA Tournament.
Shondell will be entering his 23rd season at Purdue. With 485 career wins, he is the all-time winningest coach in program history.
Related stories on Purdue volleyball
PURDUE PLAYING 3 MATCHES IN MACKEY: The Purdue volleyball team announced it will head to Mackey Arena for three matches during the 2025 season. The Boilermakers played two matches there in 2024. CLICK HERE
PURDUE VOLLEYBALL ATTENDANCE AMONG NATION'S BEST: Not many other volleyball programs receive fan support like Purdue. The Boilermakers had one of the country's best attendance figures for the 2024 season. CLICK HERE
INDIANA-PURDUE PLAYING IN INDY: Purdue and Indiana are looking to make more Big Ten volleyball attendance history this year, scheduling a match at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. CLICK HERE