Former Wisconsin WBB Guard Ronnie Porter Takes Visit to Purdue
The Purdue women's basketball program hosted former Wisconsin guard Ronnie Porter on Wednesday, a source told Purdue Boilermakers on SI. The former Badger entered the transfer portal following the coaching change in Madison and has one season of eligibility remaining.
Porter is a 5-foot-4 guard out of St. Paul, Minn. She spent three years at Wisconsin and was a member of the team's 2022 recruiting class. During her time at Madison, she appeared in 88 games and made 62 starts.
During the 2024-25 season, Porter averaged 8.6 points, 5.1 assists, 3.7 rebounds and 1.6 steals per game for the Badgers. Her top performance came in Wisconsin's 75-68 victory over Penn State on Feb. 16, when she scored 18 points, dished out 12 assists, had five steals and grabbed three rebounds.
Porter's best statistical season with Wisconsin came as a sophomore during the 2023-24 campaign, when she averaged 10.6 points, 4.1 assists, 5.5 rebounds and 1.9 steals per contest.
Following the conclusion of Purdue's regular season, coach Katie Gearlds stressed the importance of addressing the point guard situation in the transfer portal. Porter would fill that need for the Boilermakers, as she's proven herself on both ends of the court.
Purdue has already landed commitments from Madison Layden-Zay (a former player who sat out the 2024-25 campaign) and former Northern Arizona star Taylor Feldman, an All-Big Sky selection in 2025. The Boilermakers are also hosting a trio of transfer prospects this weekend: Tanyuel Welch (Memphis), Edessa Noyan (Virginia) and Lexus Bargesser (Indiana).
Porter hit the transfer portal after scoring 630 points, grabbing 306 rebounds, dishing out 298 assists and recording 111 steals. She was a two-time All-Big Ten honorable mention.
Ronnie Porter Wisconsin highlights
Related stories on Purdue women's basketball
TRIO OF TRANSFERS VISITING PURDUE: The Purdue women's basketball program is set to host three transfer prospects this weekend, including former Indiana guard Lexus Bargesser. CLICK HERE
CAITLIN CLARK SINGS PRAISES OF STEPHANIE WHITE: Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark gave plenty of praise to new head coach and former Purdue star Stephanie White, who enters her second stint with the Fever. CLICK HERE
PURDUE WBB LANDS PORTAL COMMITMENT: The Purdue women's basketball team picked up its first transfer portal commitment of 2025 on Sunday, landing a pledge from Northern Arizona's Taylor Feldman. CLICK HERE