Reynolds Sisters, Former Purdue WBB Players, Reveal Transfer Destination
The Reynolds sisters have revealed where they will continue their college basketball careers. In a social media post this week, the family announced that Mila, Amiyah and Kira will be transferring to UT-Arlington, where they'll join a team coached by Boilermaker great Shereka Wright.
Mila and Amiyah both played at Purdue under coach Katie Gearlds. Kira was a four-star prospect in the 2025 class and had committed to play for the Boilermakers. However, following the conclusion of the season, Mila and Amiyah both entered the NCAA transfer portal and Kira decommitted from the program.
But the sisters aren't the only family members expected to join Wright in Arlington. Their father, Steve Reynolds, is reportedly in discussions about joining the Mavericks staff as an assistant coach for the upcoming season, per the South Bend Tribune. At the time of this story, that had not been finalized.
Steve was a longtime coach of the South Bend Washington girls basketball team but announced his retirement following the 2023-24 season. He coached his three daughters while leading the program.
Mila was at Purdue for the past two seasons, but missed the 2024-25 campaign due to injury. During the 2023-24 season, she averaged 2.4 points while appearing in 27 games. She started her college basketball career at Maryland.
Amiyah just completed her freshman season at Purdue, competing in 23 games and averaging 1.9 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest.
Kira was a Indiana Miss Basketball candidate this past season after averaging 15.7 points, 13.5 rebounds, 6.6 blocks, 6.5 steals and 3.9 assists per game. She became the first player in IHSAA history to record a quintuple-double, as the 6-foot-4 senior scored 14 points, grabbed 18 rebounds, dished out 12 assists, recorded 11 steals and blocked 10 shots in a game during her senior season.
UT-Arlington is coming off an 18-14 campaign during the 2024-25 season. The Mavericks reached the second round of the WNIT.
Wright will be entering her sixth season as the coach of the program in 2025-26. Through her first five seasons, she has guided UT-Arlington to an 81-61 record and two postseason appearances. The Mavericks played in the NCAA Tournament in 2022 and earned a spot in the WNIT this past year.
Wright is a former Boilermaker, having played at Purdue from 2000-04. She was a three-time All-Big Ten selection, a two-time Big Ten Tournament Most Outstanding Player and earned All-American honors in 2004.
Related stories on Purdue women's basketball
WHITE ON ESPN CALL OF PACERS-BUCKS: Former Purdue star and Indiana Fever coach Stephanie White will be on the call for Saturday's Game 1 matchup between the Indiana Pacers and Milwaukee Bucks. CLICK HERE
JONES TRANSFERS TO MSU: Rashunda Jones, who spent two years on Purdue's women's basketball team before transferring, has announced that she committed to Michigan State. CLICK HERE
MAYER COMMITS TO PURDUE: The Purdue basketball team landed a huge commitment, as EuroLeague star Omer Mayer will join the team as a member of the 2025-26 roster. CLICK HERE