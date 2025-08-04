Purdue Women's Basketball Nonconference Schedule Set for 2025-26 Season
The nonconference schedule has been set for the Purdue women's basketball program. The slate is highlighted by a trip to Lexington for a showdown with Kentucky on Tuesday, Nov. 18.
Purdue will play 11 nonconference games during the 2025-26 campaign, eight of which will be played in Mackey Arena. The Boilermakers will travel to play at Purdue Fort Wayne on Nov. 12, at Kentucky on Nov. 18, and at Central Michigan on Nov. 30.
The Boilermakers will play their only exhibition game on Monday, Oct. 27 against Purdue Northwest. The regular-season opener is set for Monday, Nov. 3, hosting Fairleigh Dickinson at Mackey Arena.
Additionally, it appears as though Purdue will no longer play in the 2025 Cancun Challenge, which had been previously scheduled. That event is no longer on the team's schedule and Purdue has been removed from the Cancun Challenge's website.
Below is the complete nonconference schedule. The Big Ten slate will be set at a later date.
2025-26 Purdue women's basketball nonconference schedule
- Oct. 27 — vs. Purdue Northwest (exhibition) in West Lafayette, Ind.
- Nov. 3 — vs. Fairleigh Dickinson in West Lafayette, Ind.
- Nov. 6 — vs. Eastern Illinois in West Lafayette, Ind.
- Nov. 12 — at Purdue Fort Wayne in Fort Wayne, Ind.
- Nov. 18 — at Kentucky in Lexington, Ky.
- Nov. 23 — vs. Miami (Ohio) in West Lafayette, Ind.
- Nov. 26 — vs. Howard in West Lafayette, Ind.
- Nov. 30 — at Central Michigan in Mount Pleasant, Mich.
- Dec. 3 — vs. Evansville in West Lafayette, Ind.
- Dec. 11 — vs. Lipscomb in West Lafayette, Ind.
- Dec. 14 — vs. Dayton in West Lafayette, Ind.
- Dec. 21 — vs. Jackson State in West Lafayette, Ind.
